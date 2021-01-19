Say Goodbye to Nail Salon Visits With This Bestselling Manicure Set

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Although nail salons and other beauty destinations have opened back up in some regions, we’re certainly not visiting as frequently as we used to. In light of the pandemic, many of Us have realized just how much money we spend on certain services and have found alternative options — like doing our nails from home.

The only problem? Well, it requires certain tools to create that salon-quality look! You’re in luck, because we found this bestselling complete mani set from Olive & June, and we don’t know how we lived without it. It has everything that you need to file and shape your nails, plus an innovative tool that makes painting them yourself that much easier!

Get The Mani System with free shipping for prices starting at $50, available from Olive & June!

If we had to choose our favorite piece from this set, it would have to be the Poppy nail polish brush holder. This is a patented tool sold exclusively by Olive & Jade, so you won’t find it anywhere else. This essentially guarantees that you get a perfect coat of polish on your nails every single time. It has a large circular shape that allows your hand to have better control of where you’re applying the polish. If you’re the type of person who always manages to get bits of polish over the edges of your cuticles, this tool was made for you!

Best of all, everything else you need to get a professional-level mani is right in this set. It includes a cuticle serum, a nail polish remover pot (no cotton pads required!), a nail file and clipper, buffing block, a clean-up brush for any mistakes and an extra glossy top coat. If you want to select your own chip-free nail polish colors, you can choose between a box that includes one shade or six. There’s also an option to go for the seasonal box that includes eight nail polish colors from the brand’s latest collection!

Also available from Olive & June is their top-notch Pedi System for your toes, and a set that includes both Mani and Pedi Systems — which is definitely the best bang for your buck. Both sets are amazing ways to save you from frequenting the nail salon. You may be able to kick your pricey manicure habit once and for all! If you’re a fan of having at-home self-care nights with some wine and a fabulous flick, The Mani System is a must-have!

