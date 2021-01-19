Nail the Matching Athleisure Look With This Affordable Two-Piece Set

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You may think that it’s fairly simple to create an athleisure look that’s inspired by A-listers like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, but it’s actually not that easy. While finding a pair of jeans that are flattering and fit well is a known struggle, the same goes for sweatpants!

Scoring sweats that have the right cut and style is essential, and you also need a matching top to complete the look. If your efforts have proven fruitless so far, we found the perfect pairing from SweatyRocks that we’re completely in love with!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s 2 Pieces Outfits Long Sleeve Crop Top and Sweatpants Jogger Set for just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2021, but are subject to change.



These items were designed together, so they effortlessly complement one another to truly nail that athleisure aesthetic. The jogger sweats are high-waisted and have a loose fit that will look great on nearly any body type!

Sometimes joggers with a slightly slimmer silhouette aren’t as comfy, but these provide ample room to move in the leg area. Plus, the cropped sweatshirt top shows just the right amount of skin and has the same relaxed feel as the bottoms! Both pieces are going for $25 total at the moment, which is a serious steal!

Just a note: Some shoppers say that you may want to size up to capture the exaggerated, oversized effect. But other than that, the reviews are in — and they’re glowing! The material is lightweight and soft, and a matching set can instantly make you feel put-together while wearing ultra-casual clothes. As many of Us are still working remotely and hunkering down, we’re confident that athleisure is here to stay — and this well-priced set is an excellent way to trial the trend.

