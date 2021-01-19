Nearly 3,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear by These No. 1 Bestselling Lounge Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Any savvy shopper who takes their loungewear seriously knows what to look for when it’s time to pick up new pieces. For Us, that means finding tops and bottoms that are adorable — and also made from high-quality materials.

Of course, that’s easier said than done. Some of the comfiest garments around require a big budget — but not if you know where to look. There are tons of hidden gems on Amazon that are incredibly affordable, and we’re here to highlight our favorites. These soft pants from LONGYUAN are one of our top picks, and right now, you can score a pair for under $20!

Get the LONGYUAN Women’s Comfy Casual Stretch Drawstring Palazzo Lounge Pants for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Thousands of shoppers are completely obsessed with these staple pants, which is precisely why they have already achieved bestseller status! Naturally, you’re probably wondering why so many athleisure devotees are raving about them. The answer? Amazon reviewers say that the material they’re made from is incredible! These pants are lightweight, stretchy and beyond comfortable. If you’re a hot sleeper but still like wearing long pants to bed, these were practically made for you!

The bottoms have a mid-rise fit and the ideal long length that keeps coming up in reviews. There is a thicker waistband that includes an adjustable drawstring, and they also have a wide flare leg that provides plenty of room to move.

If you’re thinking about picking up a pair, there’s a variety of colors and prints up for grabs. We love the solid shades, but the camo and animal print versions are also ultra-trendy. Plus, there’s no need to splurge on a top — these pants will look great with any tank or cami that you already own. Based on shopper feedback, it’s clear that they’re worth every penny. We can’t wait to see what the fuss is all about!

