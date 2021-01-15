Missing Your PJs During the Day? You Must Try This Lightweight Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wish you didn’t have to change out of your pajamas every time you needed to run a quick errand, log into a Zoom call or meet up with friends? We hear you. And sure, you don’t technically have to change out of them, but if you enjoy fashion in general, your desire to put together a cute outfit probably wins out. That doesn’t mean you’re a fan of being uncomfortable though!

The real goal here should be to change from our pajamas to our real clothes without sacrificing any comfort. Style-wise, we should see a big boost, but we want to still be cozy enough that we don’t feel like we’ve left part of ourselves behind. We want something that’s just as nap-worthy as it is conference call-worthy, and this sweater is it!

Get the Hibluco Casual Loose Knitted Long-Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

This lightweight sweater is here to make it all happen for us. It has a loose fit you can comfortably move in, along with a round neckline and dropped shoulders. Let your eye drop past those shoulder seams to find lantern sleeves as well, which are always a chic way to level up a look!

This top has vertical ribbing throughout, all the way down to the hem, which is on the longer side, reaching toward the bottom of the booty for easy tucking (or wearing over leggings). We honestly just want to slip into this piece and never crawl back out. That’s why we’re so pleased that it’s available in four colors right now: khaki, black, brown and a deep wine red!

Another fabulous thing about this sweater is that you really don’t have to think much about how you’re going to wear it. You put your PJs on at night without a second thought, and this piece offers the same experience, really. As long as you have a pair of…pretty much any type of bottoms, you’ll be good.

Simply give this piece a half-tuck into jeans or denim shorts, let it hang loose over faux-leather leggings, let it blouse out over a fitted skirt or you can even let it dress up a pair of joggers a little. You’ll definitely want to pair it with nicer trousers too for an undoubtedly professional vibe. Remember to accessorize!

