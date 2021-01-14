Snuggle Up in This Ultra-Long Cardigan on Chilly Winter Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winters can be brutal, but we luckily have amazing sweaters designed to keep Us warm and toasty! There’s a reason why we look forward to sweater weather every year, and it’s the warm and fuzzy feeling that we get from our favorite knits. Sure, the cold temperatures aren’t ideal at times — but layering up in soft sweaters makes it so much easier.

One of our favorite sweater styles to shop right now happens to be longline cardigans, and this option from Cysincos is a must-see. It has a sophisticated color-block design that will be a staple for seasons to come, and it’s available on Amazon for an affordable price .

Get the Cysincos Women's Color Block Striped Long Draped Cardigan with Pockets for just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater is extra long and cozy, and the material is ultra-thick — basically, it was made with these frigid months in mind. In terms of fit, the hem extends down to the knees and the sleeves are long and roomy. Having sweater sleeves that go past the wrists gives Us the most soothing feeling — it’s almost like being wrapped in a blanket!

The color-block action happening on this sweater isn’t particularly over-the-top. In fact, it’s a perfectly executed design that’s true to today’s trends without being too flashy. As we said, this is bound to be a go-to garment for quite some time!



There are three different styles of this sweater up for grabs, and they’re all equally appealing. Of course, we can’t forget to mention that this sweater also has pockets! Who doesn’t love a piece that has convenience in mind? Use them to keep your hands warm or to stow a lip gloss and credit card. Are you living for this sweater as much as we are? If so, what are you still doing here? Go ahead and add it to your cart now — it’s officially time to snuggle up!



