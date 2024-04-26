Hate Jeans? Love Sweats? Meet Your New Favorite Bottoms

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you really, really hate wearing jeans, you’re not alone. Unless you have a specific build, they likely aren’t the most comfortable pants to wear, especially if your favorite style is comfy cozy with a side of “not getting up unless I have to.” Denim isn’t exactly the coziest fabric out there. While there are jeans for everyone, it’s true, some folks’ minds will never be changed when it comes to making a decision about whether they’re good or not. Luckily, we’ve found a compromise.

Related: Dress Pants or Lounge Pants? With These Pairs, You Get Both Throughout our lives, many of us will spend a whole one-third of it at work (ugh). And of course, that’s not to mention all of the events, dinner parties and other occasions which require a nicer dress code. Often, these situations call for dress pants, which can be uncomfortable and a bit stuffy. But luckily, […]

Check out the The Drawn Fun Dip Nerdy pants, which are $167 at Mother Denim. They’re absolute genius – they’re loose-fitting jeans with a drawstring waist. They fit more like sweatpants than jeans, so you can rock a fun look that seems like you’re on trend and super in style, but really you’re wearing a higher tier of sweats. And who wouldn’t like that?

Get the The Drawn Fun Dip Nerdy Pants for just $167 at Mother Denim!

These pants look like you’re going for a casual look, and sure you are, but it’s much more important that these pants feel like the cousin of sweats or pajamas and still give you a polished look that’s hard to achieve with actual sweatpants. And that’s part of why they’re so magical. Cinch them at the waist a bit to give yourself a more tapered look. And let them run loose for a schlubby, devil-may-care look. Either way, you’re styling in comfort.

Get the The Drawn Fun Dip Nerdy Pants for just $167 at Mother Denim!

You might be paying a bit more for these jeans-sweatpants mix, but it’s worth every single penny when you can throw on a cap-sleeve T-shirt and go out looking like an entire snack without having to worry if you look sloppy or slovenly. They’re going to quickly become your favorite pair of pants, we can almost guarantee it. All you need to do is make sure you lock a pair in before they sell out. As it turns out, they’re the favorite of a lot of different jeans-haters (or comfort devotees), celebrities included.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the The Drawn Fun Dip Nerdy Pants for just $167 at Mother Denim!