Throughout our lives, many of us will spend a whole one-third of it at work (ugh). And of course, that’s not to mention all of the events, dinner parties and other occasions which require a nicer dress code. Often, these situations call for dress pants, which can be uncomfortable and a bit stuffy. But luckily, they don’t have to be. Thankfully for Us, there are plenty of options on the market that are so comfortable, they can even double as loungewear.

Thanks to the rise of athleisure in recent years, the landscape of sleek slacks has completely changed. Brands have figured out how to mix soft, cozy materials with smart, upscale construction and silhouettes to create the perfect marriage between lounge attire and dress pants. What does that mean for you? A closet of much more comfortable dress pants to make long work days slightly easier. Plus, you won’t want to throw them off the second you get home!

Intrigued? Take a look below at our selection of 17 dress pants that double as cozy lounge pants in their off-duty hours!

1. Perfect Pant: A master at creating dress pants that are also comfortable, Spanx’s bestselling Perfect Pant have core shaping technology, four-way stretch and pull on with no zipper!

2. Cleverly Concealed: At first glance, these mid-rise pants look like your average trousers, but if you take a closer look, you’ll see they’re made with a comfortable and stretchy polyester-elastane blend.

3. Fitted Flare: Fitted at the thighs with a flare at the calves, these pants from Spanx look exactly like a great pair of dress pants — but are actually made with a blend of soft and stretchy fibers.

4. Sweat Dress Pants? Made with lululemon’s proprietary sweat-wicking, Luxtreme fabric, an elastic waistline and relaxed fit, these pants are comfortable enough for lounging — but the design makes them as workwear.

5. Creped and Pleated: The viral TikTok sound “nobody’s gonna know, how would they know?” comes to mind when I see these pants. Made with pleats down the center of each leg and a pretend zipper design, nobody would ever know these trousers are also lounge pants.

6. We Love Satin: Fabulous for both bedtime and day time, these pants are made from a beautiful-but-cozy satin material.

7. Two-Piece Tracksuit: We included this knit two-piece set because both the pants and the sweater can be worn to the office and the couch.

8. Denim-ish: With an emphasis on the “ish,” the Spanx Jean-ish leggings look like flattering skinny jeans on the outside, but feel like comfy pants on the inside.

9. Better Belted: These pencil pants prove that sometimes, all it takes to make a comfy pair of pants look elevated is a cute tie closure at the waist. Plus, they’re an Amazon bestseller!

10. Yes to Yoga: Going from the office to your hot yoga session is much easier thanks to these yoga dress pants made with a relaxed, straight leg design and extra stretchy fabric.

11. Flowy Favorites: Dress up these flowy, wide-leg pants with a T-shirt, a cardigan and some flats.

12. Pockets Please: Made with pockets, a bootcut leg and a high waist, these yoga pants look exactly like workwear and come in several color options.

13. Warm Wool: Eileen Fisher understands the busy life of a working woman. This is why the brand created these soft wool flannel pants which will keep you warm and cozy all day long.

14. Soft and Flattering: Great for casual Friday, shoppers say the HUE Ultra Soft High Waist Denim Leggings “look like real jeans, but feel soft and stretchy.”

15. Pintucked Pull-Ons: Another smart marriage between fabric choice and design, these pants are made of a soft, lightweight linen. Their aesthetic makes them suitable for dressing up, though!

16. Subtle Shine: With a satin fabric and relaxed fit, the Camila Coelho Chelsie Pants work for both a beach party and office party.

17. Knitted to Perfection: You would never think knit pants would work for the office, but these ones do. With vertical lines and high outer hem slits, the 525 Gabby Pants have a more formal appeal with a soft feel.

