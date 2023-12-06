Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You don’t have to stop rocking stylish outfits just because it’s chilly outside. You can slip on a T-shirt and a pair of pants and still look as chic as ever, thanks to some impossibly great-looking high-waisted pants which feel as loose and luxurious as the most comfy joggers you’ve ever worn.

From military styles to curve-skimming flared looks, there’s a pair of high-waisted pants out there for everyone. Whether you want to level up your everyday look while staying cozy or you need to look polished in the harshest of weather, we’ve got you. These 17 high-waisted pants that are comfier than joggers can transform your wardrobe. Read on to see them all!

1. Casual Fatigues: These slouchy, wide leg high-waisted pants from Dokotoo are relaxed and comfy while serving serious military style — was $39, now just $30!

2. Perfectly Pleasing: These high-rise flare pants from Spanx hit all the high notes while flattering your figure — just $148!

3. Ready to Work: Wear a pair of these elegant SweatyRocks high-waisted trousers to the office, while running errands and maybe to dinner and a movie afterward — just $29!

4. Cozy Corduroy: Warm up in these wide leg high-waisted corduroy pants from Sidefeel when the snow won’t stop coming down — just $38!

5. Positively Airy: Pull on these lightweight, high-waisted Tronjori palazzo pants for a dash of sophistication and loungewear-inspired oomph — just $36!

6. Tied Up: Try these casual high-waisted pencil pants with bow-knot pockets from Grace Karin to add a bit of whimsy — just $43!

7. Lovely Linen: Steal the show with these flowy cotton wide leg, high-waisted pants from Svaliy — just $26!

8. All-Day Comfort: Stay (and slay) impossibly cozy all day with these slim fit flared leg high-waisted pants from Vuori — just $118!

9. Go Cargo: Carry all your important gear everywhere you go with these high-waisted stretchy cargo pants from Lepunuo — just $33!

10. Boss Moves: Be ready for business lunches and casual brunches with these sleek Angerella high-waisted work trousers — just $29!

11. Biker Babe: Add a touch of edginess to your looks with these stretchy high-waisted pants from Groteen — just $21!

12. Keep Things Flowing: Swish around town with these high-waisted side split pants from Lyaner that look like a long, gorgeous skirt — was $36, now just $32!

13. Crop It Out: Slide these Grace Karin cropped paper bag high-waisted pants on and turn heads — just $40!

14. Throwin’ It Back: Flash back to Y2K with these high-waisted cargo pants from Lepunuo — just $33!

15. Smooth and Sleek: Try these Livecloth high-waisted straight leg pants for one of your most polished looks yet — was $30, now just $28!

16. On Ponte: Slip into these stretchy high-waisted dress pants from Nimin with front splits for a unique twist — just $18!

17. Jean Queen: Denim can be dangerously comfy, especially these Ettelo high-waisted stretch jeans with tummy control — just $46!

