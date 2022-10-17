These Pleated High-Waisted Pants May Instantly Boost Your Confidence

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When a piece of clothing can boost your confidence, it feels like fashion magic. Sadly, these garments are hard to come by. We all have different figures, so there’s no way to guarantee an item will look flattering for every shopper.

This is especially true for bottoms — how often do you actually come across pants that make you feel fabulous? It may not happen regularly, but we just stumbled upon one of those unicorn fashion finds that can potentially make your wardrobe insecurities melt away!

Get The Drop Women’s Sharon Loose Fit Pleated Pants for prices starting at $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

It’s no secret that high-waisted bottoms are the best style to wear if you want a slim and sleek appearance, but these pleated pants from The Drop take it to a completely new level. They’re not only super stylish, but the way they’re designed is beyond flattering thanks to a few dainty details! The pleating creates a looser fit around the hips and upper thigh area, while the pant leg slims down toward the ankle for a streamlined appearance. If you have wider hips, this is a holy grail silhouette — though we think anyone can benefit from this cut.

The pants are made from 100% cotton, which means they’re extra breathable — and the material is lightweight to boot. We think they have the perfect feel for the start of fall, and if you need an extra later of warmth, throwing on tights underneath is the move. At the moment, you can snag the pants in a handful of solid neutrals, and the size range is outstanding. No matter what body type you have, these incredibly versatile pants may be what your closet is missing! Judging by some of the seriously smashing reviews, it’s clear we’ve got a winner on our hands. Get in on the action!

