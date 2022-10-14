21 Amazing New Sale Picks From Nordstrom to Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Nordstrom is one of those magical places where you can always seem to find a great deal — even on items that are totally in-season! They just dropped a slew of new markdowns, so we filtered out the cream of the crop for you to shop.
Sweaters, dresses and shoes are on the menu. Oh, and we even scoped out a few home pieces if you want to freshen up your space! Read on to discover our top picks!
Women’s Sweaters
Our Absolute Favorite: What we love most about this Free People sweater is the way it’s stitched. The slightly larger pattern doesn’t make it a see-through knit, but the holes are just big enough to allow for ample airflow. We appreciate breathability during the fall when the weather can shift throughout the day on a dime!
More sweater deals we’re loving:
- If you’re looking for a sweater which feels a bit dressier, we adore this wrap style from WAYF — originally $82, now just $53!
- We love that this extra long Topshop open-front cardigan mixes different knits for a textured, unique appearance — originally $68, now starting at $44!
- Oversized knits, like this Free People tunic sweater, are a go-to for Us in the brisk fall and winter months — originally $168, now just $100!
- The extra lightweight feel of this Billabong cropped sweater is ideal for lounging or layering — originally $70, now just $39!
Women’s Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Slip dresses are amazing because you can style them up or down in a snap, but what we especially love about this WAYF one is the draped neckline! It adds more elegance to the dress, and the bowtie spaghetti straps are the cherry on top.
More dress deals we’re loving:
- You can wear this Open Edit midi dress pretty much anywhere, which makes it an essential staple — originally $49, now starting at $25!
- Shoppers call this Halogen faux-wrap shirtdress “perfect,” and claim it’s incredibly flattering — originally $99, now just $59!
- On more casual days, this Charles Henry knit dress will make you feel comfy and cozy — originally $35, now just $14!
Women’s Coats
Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t think of a better staple fall and winter jacket than this Sam Edelman wool blend coat! It’s beyond chic and comes in a batch of stunning shades — including some fun bright hues that are seriously eye-catching!
More coat deals we’re loving:
- Gear up for the brutal winter weather that’s coming our way with this long puffer coat from Lauren Ralph Lauren — originally $340, now just $200!
- Everyone needs a classic moto jacket like this one from BLANKNYC in their fall wardrobe — originally $98, now just $49!
- The roomier fit of this Topshop bomber jacket lets you wear thicker sweaters underneath it — originally $89, now just $58!
Women’s Shoes
Our Absolute Favorite: These Circus by Sam Edelman boots are incredibly trendy, but they’re also practical. The thicker, chunky heel functions flawlessly for wet weather or snow if you rock the right warm socks!
More shoe deals we’re loving:
- These block heel pumps from Marc Fisher are simple and sleek, plus they come in a variety of awesome colors — originally $175, now just $96!
- A loafer, like this Kate Spade suede pair, is another staple shoe we adore — originally $158, now just $95!
- Upgrade your workouts by picking up these adidas sneakers that are ultra-supportive — originally $100, now just $60!
Home Goods
Our Absolute Favorite: Now that the weather really feels like fall, we need this Barefoot Dreams throw blanket in our lives! It’s extra plush and the ultimate item to cozy up in for a blissful night of Netflix binging.
More home deals we’re loving:
- This candle set from NEST includes two different scents that can warm up any home — originally $59, now just $45!
- If you’re looking for a more affordable throw blanket option that’s just as cozy, this Nordstrom brand chenielle one is a great choice — originally $40, now just $16!
- Nothing beats the feeling of fresh new towels, and this set from Slowtide comes with four — originally $100, now just $60!
