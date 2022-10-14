21 Amazing New Sale Picks From Nordstrom to Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nordstrom is one of those magical places where you can always seem to find a great deal — even on items that are totally in-season! They just dropped a slew of new markdowns, so we filtered out the cream of the crop for you to shop.

Sweaters, dresses and shoes are on the menu. Oh, and we even scoped out a few home pieces if you want to freshen up your space! Read on to discover our top picks!

Women’s Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: What we love most about this Free People sweater is the way it’s stitched. The slightly larger pattern doesn’t make it a see-through knit, but the holes are just big enough to allow for ample airflow. We appreciate breathability during the fall when the weather can shift throughout the day on a dime!

Was $108 On Sale: $65 You Save 40% See it!

More sweater deals we’re loving:

Women’s Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Slip dresses are amazing because you can style them up or down in a snap, but what we especially love about this WAYF one is the draped neckline! It adds more elegance to the dress, and the bowtie spaghetti straps are the cherry on top.

Was $99 On Sale: $45 You Save 55% See it!

More dress deals we’re loving:

Women’s Coats

Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t think of a better staple fall and winter jacket than this Sam Edelman wool blend coat! It’s beyond chic and comes in a batch of stunning shades — including some fun bright hues that are seriously eye-catching!

Was $240 On Sale: $150 You Save 38% See it!

More coat deals we’re loving:

Women’s Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite: These Circus by Sam Edelman boots are incredibly trendy, but they’re also practical. The thicker, chunky heel functions flawlessly for wet weather or snow if you rock the right warm socks!

Was $99 On Sale: $70 You Save 29% See it!

More shoe deals we’re loving:

Home Goods

Our Absolute Favorite: Now that the weather really feels like fall, we need this Barefoot Dreams throw blanket in our lives! It’s extra plush and the ultimate item to cozy up in for a blissful night of Netflix binging.

Was $147 On Sale: $88 You Save 40% See it!

More home deals we’re loving:

