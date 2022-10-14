The 11 Best Designer Clutches to Elevate Any Evening Ensemble

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Get out of my dreams and into my cart! If there’s one accessory we’re willing to splurge on, it’s a designer purse — especially a clutch that we reserve for special occasions. While we have a tendency to throw our large totes around, we take extra care of our small handbags. And since these accessories are arm candy for formal functions, we prefer to stick with luxury labels.

According to editorial fashion expert Vogue, “Whether for a wedding, black-tie event or vacation, the best clutches undoubtedly deserve a place in your wardrobe. However, don’t look at these small purses as occasion-only one-trick ponies — they pack a major punch.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves! Clutches offer an opportunity to make a major fashion statement without stealing too much focus from your outfit. Though they be but little, they are fierce (even Shakespeare would agree!).

How We Chose the Best Designer Clutches

Investing in a designer purse is like buying art — it’s a subjective (and expensive) decision, so you want to pick a piece that you will love for years to come. Some of Us may gravitate toward simpler styles, elevated basics that will go with almost any ensemble. Others, however, may opt for bolder choice that will stand out in a crowd. Whether you prefer an everyday essential or a conversation-starter, we’ve selected a variety of options that will appeal to a wide range of shoppers.

Dress to impress with these 11 designer clutches! From sparkly to solid, these portable purses are definitely worth the price.

1. Saint Laurent Uptown Calfskin Leather Envelope Clutch

Signed, sealed, delivered — it’s yours! This sleek YSL envelope clutch will complete any outfit. “Perfect day-to-evening clutch,” one shopper declared. “It fits a lot more than you would think and the magnetic clasp keeps everything secure. The compliments are endless. It is durable, stains can be wiped off easily and it’s pretty water-resistant. For the price and value, it is a steal.”

Pros:

Versatile

Top-rated

Cons:

Thin/narrow

Available at: Nordstrom

2. Loeffler Randall Ember Diamante Clutch

Shining, shimmering, splendid! Shine bright with this metal mesh clutch with crystal embellishments. The optional braided chain strap takes this purse from a clutch to a crossbody. Style this bag with a cocktail dress and matching metallic heels!

Pros:

Sparkly statement piece

On sale

Cons:

Not an everyday clutch

Available at: Shopbop

3. DeMellier London Leather Clutch-On-Chain

This little black clutch is the handbag version of a little black dress. A closet staple! Made with real leather in Spain, this chic clutch contains gold hardware, an interior zip pocket and a dainty chain strap. Ideal for everyday activities or evening plans!

Pros:

Day to night

Chain strap

Cons:

Snap closure

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

4. Rebecca Minkoff Leo Metallic Leather Clutch-On-Chain

Good as gold! Crafted with metallic leather, this dazzling clutch adds some shimmer to any outfit. Think of the gleaming shade as a luxe neutral. This large envelope bag features six interior card slots and a chain strap for hands-free flexibility.

Pros:

Large

Chain strap

Cons:

Magnetic snap closure

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

5. Mansur Gavriel Twist Mini Cloud Clutch

Pretty in pale pink! We’re on cloud nine over this dreamy Cloud Clutch. The rainbow chain shoulder strap is pastel perfection. You’ll be totally on trend with this ruched leather bag!

Pros:

Unique details

Trendy

Cons:

More of a daytime look

Available at: Shopbop

6. See by Chloe Hana Chain Wallet

At first glance, this taupe clutch may seem simple — but this bag is anything but basic! Designed with pebbled goatskin, this purse features a key charm, decorative ring, interior zip pocket and card slots. Plus, you can turn this clutch into a crossbody with the optional chain strap. Ideal for errands, evening activities and everything in between!

Pros:

Versatile

Optional chain strap

Cons:

Small

Available at: Shopbop

7. Bottega Veneta Small The Pouch Leather Clutch

A different take on the popular Bottega Veneta woven leather handbag, this smaller style is optimal for day-to-night outfits with its adjustable crossbody strap. Taste the rainbow by choosing from 11 different colors! “I love this bag!” one customer gushed. “I got the blue and the color is so vibrant and beautiful in person. The leather is absolutely divine and the hand-woven craftsmanship is impeccable.”

Pros:

Multiple color options

Adjustable crossbody strap

Cons:

Some shoppers say it’s too small

Available at: Nordstrom

8. Cult Gaia Nano Hera Rhinestone Mesh Shoulder Bag

What can we say? We just really mesh well with this metallic mesh purse. Adorned with luxurious rhinestones, this slouchy style is part clutch, part shoulder bag. An absolutely iconic accessory that will take any outfit to the next level!

Pros:

A shiny standout piece

Zip closure

Cons:

Might not match every look

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

9. Kate Spade Gold Glitter Brennan Clutch

All that glitters is gold! This sparkly stunner is the perfect plus-one to your next party. Rather than buying this designer purse, you can rent it for $25 on Rent the Runway! Browse a wide selection of designer styles for any upcoming event.

Pros:

Rent for $25

Perfect size

Just the right amount of sparkle

Cons:

Snap closure

Available at: Rent the Runway

10. Loeffler Randall Mini Pleated Frame Clutch With Bow

Tied up in a neat little bow! I own this gorgeous gold clutch, and I am obsessed! This purse instantly upgrades my ensembles, especially for special events. I love all the little details, from the pleated lamé fabric to the optional chain link shoulder strap. Highly recommend!

Pros:

Divine details

Perfect for special events

Cons:

Hinged opening — smaller items could fall out

Available at: Shopbop

11. Tory Burch Kira Chevron Chain Wallet

Available in multiple neutral tones, this Tory Burch chain wallet is a clutch and crossbody in one. Made with chevron-quilted leather, this soft bag also features Tory Burch’s signature Double T with rolled gold hardware and a flap with turn-lock closure. In addition, there is an exterior back slit pocket, an interior center zipper pocket, four back card pockets and one back bill pocket. So much storage! ” It’s perfect with almost every outfit and it screams luxury!” one reviewer exclaimed. “Small and easy to carry.”

Pros:

Ample storage space

Versatile

Cons:

Chain isn’t adjustable

Available at: Tory Burch

Bonus: Customize your own clutch with these breathtaking beaded Island to East Side personalized purses! Such a great gift for birthdays, holidays or bridal showers.

