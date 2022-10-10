11 Early Holiday Gifts That Are All Under $10 (Yes, Really!)

One of the biggest concerns many people have as holiday gift shopping season approaches is overspending. If you’re working within a certain budget, you’ve come to the right place — because we found a slew of different gift ideas for you to shop that are all under $10! You heard Us right — we’re only working with single digits here.
Whether you’re looking for a funny treat or a gift that feels more sentimental, we may have just what you’re looking for in our roundup below. And best of all, none of these presents will break the bank! Check out what we have in store, and get ready to save. Leftover cash is never a bummer!
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.