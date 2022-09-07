Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love a little bit of luxury? Sadly, expensive prices often get in the way of us fully indulging. But that’s why for birthdays and holidays, we love treating our loved ones to some luxury gifts we know they wouldn’t normally buy for themselves. That doesn’t have to mean dropping $500 on a designer purse though — in fact, there are plenty of luxury gift options out there for under $100!

Of course, actually searching for the best luxury gifts under $100 is a lengthy task. That’s why we took care of it for you. Shopping for your mom, sister, aunt, best friend or even for yourself? You’re in the right place. We’ve spent a countless number of hours rounding up awesome gifts for everybody, and we know this list is going to be a reliable destination whenever you need luxury gifts for women under $100!

How We Chose the Best Luxury Gifts for Women Under $100

“Luxury” and “under $100” are usually not two things that go together. It takes some thoughtful searching and consideration to find more inexpensive items that will still evoke the same excitement out of your giftee as pricier picks would. Here are a few things we searched for:

Designer accessories, jewelry

Items to elevate the home

Designer and salon-quality beauty

Cozy finds

Gift sets

Once we found a slew of products we thought could make the cut, we narrowed it down to the best of the best. We also concentrated on bringing you variety, as not every woman is going to want the same type of gift! Scroll below to shop finds from La Mer, Tory Burch, Kate Spade and beyond!

11 Luxury Gifts for Women Under $100

La Mer The Lip Balm

Luscious Lips

Any beauty lover would be thrilled to open up a gift and spot the La Mer logo! This “velveteen” balm may nourish, restore and strengthen the lips, and reviewers are huge fans. Many people would not spend the money to buy this celebrity-favorite lip balm for themselves, making it a perfect gift pick!

Pros:

Loved by stars like Shay Mitchell

Reflective packaging can double as a mirror

Cons:

One of the smaller finds for the price

See it!

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, Nordstrom

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Card Case

Everyday Essential

Designer bags can put a serious dent in a wallet — but what about the wallets themselves? Owning a nice wallet is just as important as the bag it’s in, and this Tory Burch pick is under $100. It’s leather with gold hardware and is “perfect for commuting, meetings and swapping out bags”!

Pros:

Great reviews

Multiple color options

Cons:

Does not hold as much as other wallets

See it!

Available at: Tory Burch, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom

Dolce & Gabbana L’Impératrice Eau de Toilette

Signature Scent

We adore a perfume as a gift because it’s something she can use every day, but it will still last a long time. This fruity, floral, designer eau de toilette has over 1,000 reviews on Sephora’s site alone! It features notes of kiwi, watermelon accord, sandalwood and more for a feminine fragrance that’s simply “irresistible”!

Pros:

Many reviews with high collective rating (4.6/5)

3.3oz size

Cons:

Not as strong as an eau de parfum

See it!

Available at: Sephora, Ulta

Barefoot Dreams 3-Piece Cozy Accessories Set

The Ultimate Lazy Sunday Set

This one goes out to the cozy gals! Barefoot Dreams is our go-to brand for fuzzy, sumptuous fabrics and gifts, so treat one of the amazing women in your life to an entire set of goodies. This curated collection comes with an eye mask, a scrunchie and socks, all in a plush microfiber. There’s a matching pouch too!

Pros:

Comes in two colors

Machine washable

Cons:

No reviews

See it!

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Merit The Glow Set

Lit From Within

Equip your lucky gift recipient with the best of the best when it comes to a natural, radiant glow. This set of four illuminating Merit products makes it “impossible to mess up color and shine” too, so it’s great for both experts and beginners in the beauty realm!

Pros:

You can pick the shade for each product in the set

Value price saves you $16

Cons:

Does not seem to come in special set packaging

See it!

Available at: Merit Beauty

Coach Halo Pavé Drop Stud Earrings

Dripping in Jewels

Jewelry is always a good idea when it comes to luxury gifts! These plated brass drop earrings feature a sparkling crystal stud, plus a halo of glittering crystals beneath, hanging off the ear. These stunning earrings are dazzling enough for a fancy occasion but small enough for daily wear too!

Pros:

Available in gold and rose gold

Titanium posts are a smart choice for sensitive ears

Cons:

No silver color option

See it!

Available at: Coach

Kate Spade New York Grace Avenue Toasting Flutes (Set of 2)

Bring on the Bubbles

Celebrating special moments usually calls for some bubbly, but it’s not just about the champagne itself. A set of fancy champagne flutes will make the experience that much more special! These Kate Spade flutes feature a silver base and silver-plated metal bows to add elegance and romance to any toast!

Pros:

Sale price leaves room for buying champagne as well

Also a nice wedding gift

Cons:

Hand wash only

See it!

Available at: Bed Bath & Beyond

Amika Polished Perfection Thermal Straightening Brush 2.0

A Good Hair Day, Every Day

If you’re shopping for someone who often straightens their hair — or wish they could more often — this top-tier hot tool is a fantastic luxury gift idea. It’s time to help them upgrade from their 10+ year old flat iron. This straightening brush uses iRed beam technology to preserve moisture for less damage!

Pros:

For all hair types, including coily and thick

Cool-tip bristles reduce risk of burn

Cons:

Cannot be used to curl hair the way a flat iron can

See it!

Available at: Sephora, Amazon

Resoré Body Towel

Softer With Every Wash

We all love some fancy bath and body products, but we tend to neglect one important thing: our towel! A luxurious towel can be a game-changer, and it’s such a unique and fail-safe gift that anyone would love. This one is antibacterial and hypoallergenic — it may even kill acne-causing bacteria!

Pros:

Medically-graded

Dries 40% faster than standard cotton

Cons:

Pricier pick — just under $100

See it!

Available at: Violet Grey

diptyque Baies Candle

Everything’s Coming Up Roses

When it comes to luxurious candles, it would be silly to skip over diptyque. The brand’s candles are simply unbeatable — this fan-favorite rosy, berry scent is especially popular with shoppers. Of course, these candles can cost a bit more than most would necessarily want to spend, but that’s exactly what makes them even more exciting to receive as a gift!

Pros:

Available in multiple sizes and colors

Jar can be upcycled after wax is gone

Cons:

Small potential of giftee not loving the scent

See it!

Available at: Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue

slip Silk Pillowcase

Sweet, Silky Dreams

A 100% silk pillowcase is luxurious in so many ways. It looks beautiful, it feels smooth and soft and it can help prevent bedhead and friction against the skin. It’s an anti-aging, home-elevating hair hero, and it’s consistently one of our top-recommended gifts — especially for women!

Pros:

Many color options

Used by celebrities including Sophie Turner, Kyle Richards, Kelly Ripa

Cons:

Only comes with one, so will not match if there’s a second pillow on the bed unless you grab two

See it!

Available at: Sephora, Dermstore, Amazon, Nordstrom

Other Luxury Gifts Under $100 We Love

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite gifts for women below:

