17 Thoughtful Gifts for Women in Their 80s

When shopping for gifts for women in their 80s, you might find it hard to find something that feels special or thoughtful. You can stick with the classics — but what if she already has the candles, the perfumes, the bath sets? It can be helpful to have a variety of different ideas at the ready, whether you’re shopping for your grandma, great aunt or dear friend!
We wanted to come up with a list of all different types of gifts for women in their 80s, whether they’re looking to relax with a quiet activity or get out and have some fun!
Top Categories for Gifts for Women in Their 80s
While we searched for a variety of different gifts for different women, there were a few categories we specifically focused on when considering the 80s age range:
- Comfort-boosting and pain-relieving accessories
- Beauty and health
- Grandma-focused gifts
- Celebrity favorites
- And more!
We’re also covering gifts to suit all different budgets — even starting under $10 — so shop our finds below!
17 Gift Ideas for Women in Their 80s
AllSett Health Bed Wedge Pillow
Best for a Lazy Lounge Day
We believe everyone should own a wedge pillow — especially women in their 80s! This one can not only help support the back or legs, but it can possibly help prevent acid reflux, heartburn and more. A comfy companion for reading, napping or watching TV!
Pros:
- Tons of rave reviews
- Convertible seven-in-one design
Cons:
- Some shoppers report a smell when first opened
VOESH Collagen Socks
A Treat for Her Feet
A spa day at home! While she might already have nice soaps and reliable hair products, she’ll probably be surprised and excited by a beauty find like this. These collagen socks are made to be deeply moisturizing to soothe cracked skin, soften calluses and provide relief for overworked feet!
Pros:
- Under $10 for one pair
- Available in both argan oil and peppermint variations
Cons:
- One-time use only
MexRenard Jigsaw Puzzle
A Hobby Turned Art Piece
While we first fell for the Monet, you can choose from seven famous art pieces for this 1,000 piece puzzle, all of which should be familiar to your giftee. And when she’s done putting it together, she can always secure the pieces and frame it!
Pros:
- Sturdy, bend-resistant pieces
- Each puzzle is cut to be completely unique
Cons:
- Color coding on back may not appeal to advanced puzzle lovers
Available at: Amazon
Jusalpha Glass Teapot Set
A Beau-tea-ful Set
This fine china tea set is just stunning with its pretty bird design. It comes with a teapot, an infuser, a teacup and a saucer that all fit together for compact storage!
Pros:
- Mug is microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe
- Available in both pink and blue
Cons:
- Only serves one person
Available at: Amazon
Nufabrx Pain-Relieving Compression
Real Relief
If she’s dealing with aches and pains, swelling or even something like arthritis or tendonitis, one of these compression garments could provide major, major relief. There are different varieties to suit different parts of the body, so we wanted to link you to all of them!
Pros:
- Medicine is infused into the fabric
- Claims to provide three times the pain relief of creams or sprays
Cons:
- No other color options
Made By Mary Grandma Disc Necklace
Jewelry Just for Her
This glimmering keepsake is a foolproof gift for any sentimental grandmother. The best part? You can customize the color (gold filled, rose gold filled or silver), the length and the lettering!
Pros:
- Excellent reviews
- Free shipping
Cons:
- Only one side of disc can be stamped
Available at: Made By Mary
bkr Spiked Water Bottle
A Functional Find With a Fun Look
This glass water bottle comes with a removable silicone sleeve featuring soft spikes all over. Yes, it looks cool, but it’s actually great for anyone with grip issues as well, making it a nice pick for women in their 80s. Feel free to quote Julie Andrews‘ beauty advice on your card: “Drink bottled water wherever you go”!
Pros:
- Dishwasher safe
- Numerous color options — and sleeves are interchangeable
- Eco-friendly
Cons:
- Doesn’t keep drink hot or cold
ZAMAT Neck and Shoulder Relaxer
And…Relax
If she’s dealing with cervical spine problems, neck pain, headaches and stiffness, this neck relaxer could be a game-changer. All she has to do is lie back on it for 10 minutes a day and let it stretch her out, potentially eliminating muscle stress and fatigue and promoting blood circulation!
Pros:
- Comes with magnetic therapy pillowcase
- Weighs less than a pound
- Can be used lying down or sitting up
Cons:
- There may be an adjustment period
Available at: Amazon
Hazel & Creme Chocolate Cookie Gift Box
Delectable Delights
If the woman you’re shopping for seems to have it all — or claims she doesn’t want anything — it’s pretty much always safe to stick with something like fancy sweets! This sleek gift box comes with 12 beautifully-decorated, chocolate-covered cookies!
Pros:
- Also comes in a 20-count box
- Every box is shrink-wrapped for “ultimate freshness”
Cons:
- Dipped in dark chocolate, which may not be everyone’s preference
Available at: Amazon
Uncle Bud’s Blue Light Face Mask
Jane Fonda’s Fave
Jane Fonda has revealed this anti-aging, anti-inflammation mask as one of her favorite relaxing skincare picks. A fun fact for your giftee!
Pros:
- Comes in a pack of six
- Sweet blueberry fragrance
Cons:
- Some older women may be thrown off by the packaging!
Available at: Amazon
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
For “Around-the-Clock Cuddling”
It doesn’t get any cozier than a Barefoot Dreams blanket. This “irresistibly soft” throw is the type of piece she’ll keep forever, made with allergy-friendly microfiber!
Pros:
- 12 leopard print color options
- Over 600 reviews with a 4.6/5 rating
Cons:
- A more expensive pick
Available at: Nordstrom
Craftiss Yarn Storage Bag
Knitting on the Go
Is she a member of a knitting group that meets at different locations? Does she need a better organization system for her yarn and all of her tools? This travel bag comes with deep pockets, dividers and specific spots for certain knitting must-haves!
Pros:
- Three color options
- Comes with an accessory case
Cons:
- Shoppers say it doesn’t stand on its own when it’s empty
Available at: Amazon
The Backyard Birdwatcher’s Bible
For Identifying Feathered Friends
This eye-catching, hardcover book is made for beginner and intermediate bird watchers. It not only can help people identify birds, but it includes tips on how to craft a bird-friendly garden or a birdhouse — and more!
Pros:
- Shoppers are calling it a “must-have” for bird watchers
- Stunning photos and illustrations
Cons:
- Not state-specific
Available at: Amazon
Sun Squad Tie-Dye Beach Towel
For the Pool or Beach Lover
Whether she’s swimming laps, doing water aerobics or relaxing in the sunshine with her toes buried in the sand, a beach towel is an extremely useful gift. This tie-dye one is a show-stopper!
Pros:
- Made with 100% cotton velour
- Fast-drying
- Under $15
Cons:
- Not packaged for gifting
Available at: Target
Kummel Fitness Tracker
Staying Active in Style
This bestseller is a nice pick for anyone looking to hit a step goal every day or wanting to track their heart rate during yoga, hiking and more. It can also alert her to calls or texts, track her sleep habits and more!
Pros:
- Seven color options
- 14 sports modes
- Can last about seven days on one charge
Cons:
- Requires a smartphone
Available at: Amazon
TOCCA Mini Hand Cream Set
Elevating Everyday Essentials
She likely owns a hand cream, but how about treating her to a more luxurious version? This gift set features three mini hand creams with lovely, garden-inspired scents. They’re super moisturizing, and you can see for yourself just how gorgeous they are!
Pros:
- Less pressure to choose just one scent
- Enchanting packaging
Cons:
- On the smaller side
Available at: Nordstrom
Bouqs Dreamscape Bouquet
Flower Power
You can’t go wrong with a beautiful bouquet of flowers! This Bouqs pick features pink and ivory roses, carnations, hydrangea and eucalyptus, sure to bring a smile to your giftee’s face. These pastel blooms deliver the “loveliest spring vibes,” even during other seasons!
Pros:
- Three size options
- Three vase options
Cons:
- Flowers don’t last forever
Available at: Bouqs
