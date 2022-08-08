17 Thoughtful Gifts for Women in Their 80s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When shopping for gifts for women in their 80s, you might find it hard to find something that feels special or thoughtful. You can stick with the classics — but what if she already has the candles, the perfumes, the bath sets? It can be helpful to have a variety of different ideas at the ready, whether you’re shopping for your grandma, great aunt or dear friend!

We wanted to come up with a list of all different types of gifts for women in their 80s, whether they’re looking to relax with a quiet activity or get out and have some fun!

Top Categories for Gifts for Women in Their 80s

While we searched for a variety of different gifts for different women, there were a few categories we specifically focused on when considering the 80s age range:

Comfort-boosting and pain-relieving accessories

Beauty and health

Grandma-focused gifts

Celebrity favorites

And more!

We’re also covering gifts to suit all different budgets — even starting under $10 — so shop our finds below!

17 Gift Ideas for Women in Their 80s

AllSett Health Bed Wedge Pillow

Best for a Lazy Lounge Day

We believe everyone should own a wedge pillow — especially women in their 80s! This one can not only help support the back or legs, but it can possibly help prevent acid reflux, heartburn and more. A comfy companion for reading, napping or watching TV!

Pros:

Tons of rave reviews

Convertible seven-in-one design

Cons:

Some shoppers report a smell when first opened

Available at: Amazon, Walmart

VOESH Collagen Socks

A Treat for Her Feet

A spa day at home! While she might already have nice soaps and reliable hair products, she’ll probably be surprised and excited by a beauty find like this. These collagen socks are made to be deeply moisturizing to soothe cracked skin, soften calluses and provide relief for overworked feet!

Pros:

Under $10 for one pair

Available in both argan oil and peppermint variations

Cons:

One-time use only

Available at: Amazon, VOESH

MexRenard Jigsaw Puzzle

A Hobby Turned Art Piece

While we first fell for the Monet, you can choose from seven famous art pieces for this 1,000 piece puzzle, all of which should be familiar to your giftee. And when she’s done putting it together, she can always secure the pieces and frame it!

Pros:

Sturdy, bend-resistant pieces

Each puzzle is cut to be completely unique

Cons:

Color coding on back may not appeal to advanced puzzle lovers

Available at: Amazon

Jusalpha Glass Teapot Set

A Beau-tea-ful Set

This fine china tea set is just stunning with its pretty bird design. It comes with a teapot, an infuser, a teacup and a saucer that all fit together for compact storage!

Pros:

Mug is microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe

Available in both pink and blue

Cons:

Only serves one person

Available at: Amazon

Nufabrx Pain-Relieving Compression

Real Relief

If she’s dealing with aches and pains, swelling or even something like arthritis or tendonitis, one of these compression garments could provide major, major relief. There are different varieties to suit different parts of the body, so we wanted to link you to all of them!

Pros:

Medicine is infused into the fabric

Claims to provide three times the pain relief of creams or sprays

Cons:

No other color options

Available at: Amazon, Nufabrx

Made By Mary Grandma Disc Necklace

Jewelry Just for Her

This glimmering keepsake is a foolproof gift for any sentimental grandmother. The best part? You can customize the color (gold filled, rose gold filled or silver), the length and the lettering!

Pros:

Excellent reviews

Free shipping

Cons:

Only one side of disc can be stamped

Available at: Made By Mary

bkr Spiked Water Bottle

A Functional Find With a Fun Look

This glass water bottle comes with a removable silicone sleeve featuring soft spikes all over. Yes, it looks cool, but it’s actually great for anyone with grip issues as well, making it a nice pick for women in their 80s. Feel free to quote Julie Andrews‘ beauty advice on your card: “Drink bottled water wherever you go”!

Pros:

Dishwasher safe

Numerous color options — and sleeves are interchangeable

Eco-friendly

Cons:

Doesn’t keep drink hot or cold

Available at: Amazon, Revolve

ZAMAT Neck and Shoulder Relaxer

And…Relax

If she’s dealing with cervical spine problems, neck pain, headaches and stiffness, this neck relaxer could be a game-changer. All she has to do is lie back on it for 10 minutes a day and let it stretch her out, potentially eliminating muscle stress and fatigue and promoting blood circulation!

Pros:

Comes with magnetic therapy pillowcase

Weighs less than a pound

Can be used lying down or sitting up

Cons:

There may be an adjustment period

Available at: Amazon

Hazel & Creme Chocolate Cookie Gift Box

Delectable Delights

If the woman you’re shopping for seems to have it all — or claims she doesn’t want anything — it’s pretty much always safe to stick with something like fancy sweets! This sleek gift box comes with 12 beautifully-decorated, chocolate-covered cookies!

Pros:

Also comes in a 20-count box

Every box is shrink-wrapped for “ultimate freshness”

Cons:

Dipped in dark chocolate, which may not be everyone’s preference

Available at: Amazon

Uncle Bud’s Blue Light Face Mask

Jane Fonda’s Fave

Jane Fonda has revealed this anti-aging, anti-inflammation mask as one of her favorite relaxing skincare picks. A fun fact for your giftee!

Pros:

Comes in a pack of six

Sweet blueberry fragrance

Cons:

Some older women may be thrown off by the packaging!

Available at: Amazon

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket

For “Around-the-Clock Cuddling”

It doesn’t get any cozier than a Barefoot Dreams blanket. This “irresistibly soft” throw is the type of piece she’ll keep forever, made with allergy-friendly microfiber!

Pros:

12 leopard print color options

Over 600 reviews with a 4.6/5 rating

Cons:

A more expensive pick

Available at: Nordstrom

Craftiss Yarn Storage Bag

Knitting on the Go

Is she a member of a knitting group that meets at different locations? Does she need a better organization system for her yarn and all of her tools? This travel bag comes with deep pockets, dividers and specific spots for certain knitting must-haves!

Pros:

Three color options

Comes with an accessory case

Cons:

Shoppers say it doesn’t stand on its own when it’s empty

Available at: Amazon

The Backyard Birdwatcher’s Bible

For Identifying Feathered Friends

This eye-catching, hardcover book is made for beginner and intermediate bird watchers. It not only can help people identify birds, but it includes tips on how to craft a bird-friendly garden or a birdhouse — and more!

Pros:

Shoppers are calling it a “must-have” for bird watchers

Stunning photos and illustrations

Cons:

Not state-specific

Available at: Amazon

Sun Squad Tie-Dye Beach Towel

For the Pool or Beach Lover

Whether she’s swimming laps, doing water aerobics or relaxing in the sunshine with her toes buried in the sand, a beach towel is an extremely useful gift. This tie-dye one is a show-stopper!

Pros:

Made with 100% cotton velour

Fast-drying

Under $15

Cons:

Not packaged for gifting

Available at: Target

Kummel Fitness Tracker

Staying Active in Style

This bestseller is a nice pick for anyone looking to hit a step goal every day or wanting to track their heart rate during yoga, hiking and more. It can also alert her to calls or texts, track her sleep habits and more!

Pros:

Seven color options

14 sports modes

Can last about seven days on one charge

Cons:

Requires a smartphone

Available at: Amazon

TOCCA Mini Hand Cream Set

Elevating Everyday Essentials

She likely owns a hand cream, but how about treating her to a more luxurious version? This gift set features three mini hand creams with lovely, garden-inspired scents. They’re super moisturizing, and you can see for yourself just how gorgeous they are!

Pros:

Less pressure to choose just one scent

Enchanting packaging

Cons:

On the smaller side

Available at: Nordstrom

Bouqs Dreamscape Bouquet

Flower Power

You can’t go wrong with a beautiful bouquet of flowers! This Bouqs pick features pink and ivory roses, carnations, hydrangea and eucalyptus, sure to bring a smile to your giftee’s face. These pastel blooms deliver the “loveliest spring vibes,” even during other seasons!

Pros:

Three size options

Three vase options

Cons:

Flowers don’t last forever

Available at: Bouqs

Looking for more gift ideas? Shop our other picks below:

