11 Best Gifts for Women in Their 50s

If we’ve learned anything from the Sex and the City reboot, it’s that the 50s are your golden years as a woman. And just like that…you’ve come into your own with more confidence and wisdom than you had when you were younger. You’re in your prime!

And yet, it’s not so simple to shop for women in their 50s. There are countless gift guides for babies, children, even teens and 20-somethings. But what can you get the woman who probably has everything she needs? There’s where we come in!

How We Picked the Best Gifts for Women in Their 50s

We did extensive research to find out what items are flying off the shelves for women over 50, from targeted skincare to cozy staples. We even checked in with our favorite ladies who are fifty, nifty and thrifty (note to self: need to copyright that immediately) for inspo. Whether you’re treating yourself or someone special in your life, these gifts are perfect for Generation X and Baby Boomers.

Now let’s dive into a deeper topic on a similar subject. According to the Mayo Clinic, the average age of menopause is 51 in the United States — and yet, this natural process is rarely spoken about publicly. “My mother started going through, I like to call it ‘the change,’ at 38. So, you know, a lot of people don’t like discussing it,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton exclusively told Us. “I remember her saying was, ‘I’m melting.’ She’d be putting makeup on and she’d have the fan. That’s not why I have the fan, if you know anything about me with the fan. The fan is so I can sleep. So I’ve had not hot flashes, but I am constantly warm. And then my hair gets all curly and I get headache-y and the sleep has been difficult for me.”

Keeping this info in mind, we also added products to the list that alleviate symptoms of menopause for women who are experiencing discomfort. We’re here for you!

Without further ado, we present to you our gift guide for females in their 50s and beyond. Happy shopping!

1. MenoLabs Goddess Glow Collagen Peptides Powder for Women

You Glow Girl

Kathy Hilton told Us that she adds this powder to her shakes every day! “I have found that in the last couple months, I feel better, I feel like my skin looks better, I feel that there’s got to be some anti-aging,” she said. “I think it’s pretty super.” Formulated with collagen and hyaluronic acid, this powder makes skin glow, strengthens hair and nails, boosts immunity, reduces inflammation and helps relieve joint pain.

Pros:

Blends easily into coffee or smoothies

Skincare and health benefits

Cons:

Some shoppers don’t love the taste

Available at: Amazon

2. True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil

“Magic in a Bottle”

“I am obsessed with this product! It’s like magic in a bottle,” gushed Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern. “I fell in love with Pure Radiance Oil because people would say ‘Oh my god, did you get a facelift? You look so glowy and amazing.'” I also use this oil, and I’ve noticed remarkable results! Not only does my skin glow after application, but the fine lines in my forehead have faded as well.

Pros:

Makes skin glow

Anti-aging benefits

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Amazon

3. Golden 3D Massager and T-Shape Electric Facial Roller Kit

Golden Girls

Turn back the clock with this 3D roller massager and T-shape electric face roller kit that tightens and brightens skin. Reviewers rave that this must-have set is their new go-to gift! One shopper declared, “This beauty device is beautiful as well as functional. Increases circulation and helps smooths out wrinkles! I never realized I even needed one of these, now I can’t live without it! I would give this 10 stars if I could!” Pamper yourself with this relaxing product!

Pros:

Reduces wrinkles and under-eye circles

Tightens and smooths skin

Affordable

Cons:

Hard to find — mostly five-star reviews

Available at: Amazon

4. Back, Shoulder and Neck Massager

Full-Body Chills

Wondering why your body aches more than usual? One cause could be natural aging — joint pain is increasingly common after age 50. But you shouldn’t have to suffer through soreness, stiffness and strain! Instead, soothe your body with this back, shoulder and neck massager. Featuring eight deep tissue kneading modes, infrared heating and adjustable speeds, this top-rated tool brings the spa to your home. And with over 14,000 reviews, it’s a crowd-pleaser.

Pros:

Pain relief

Heat settings

Cons:

Some reviewers weren’t satisfied with the pressure

Available at: Amazon

5. Ole Henriksen Banana Bright 15% Vitamin C Serum

This Serum is Bananas

One year shy of 50, actress and model Molly Sims always looks flawless. So, what’s her skincare secret? “Every person, I don’t care if you’re 20 or 50, you need a vitamin C cream,” she exclusively told Us. “If you want to do Barbara [Sturm] and pay more or if you want to do Ole Henriksen and pay less. For brightening, you need a vitamin C.” We like to go the pay-less route. Beloved by beauty insiders, this Ole Henriksen Vitamin C Serum with hyaluronic acid brightens and firms skin while reducing dark spots and wrinkles.

Pros:

Anti-aging

Brightens your complexion

Cons:

Some say this serum leaves skin feeling tacky

Available at: Sephora

6. Premium Bamboo Cheese Board Set

Say Cheese!

If there’s one thing we can almost guarantee about a woman in her 50s, it’s that she’s the hostess with the mostess. Elevate your entertaining with this charcuterie board, the no. 1 bestseller in cheese trays on Amazon! Made from 100% bamboo, this set comes with specialty cheese knives, labeling slates, a wine opener and a carrying bag. Plus, there’s a hidden drawer to store all of the utensils. On sale now for 25% off!

Pros:

High-quality set

Hidden drawer with cutlery

On sale

Cons:

None that we could find!

Available at: Amazon

7. Skims Sleep Knit Robe

Robe Life

A cozy robe is a closet staple, but hot flashes can make some women in their 50s overheat. This sleep knit robe from Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand is a solid solution! Made with stretchy knit fabric, this lightweight robe is almost like a cardigan you can wear year-round. Super soft for lounging! One customer said, “I LOVE this robe! It’s a great fabric. So soft to wear on its own or over something. It’s thin, but still warm.”

Pros:

Lightweight

Soft

Cons:

Some shoppers were not satisfied with the quality

Available at: Nordstrom

8. Volupsa Japonica Mini Pedestal Candle Set

Burning Passion

A single candle can’t hold a candle to this Volupsa set! These coconut wax-blend candles are hand-poured into beautiful glass containers. Not just a candle but a work of art! And the six different aromas contain bestsellers and seasonal classics: Apple Blue Clover, Goji Tarocco Orange, French Cade Lavender, Santal Vanille, Forbidden Fig and Spiced Pumpkin Latte (perfect with fall coming up!). When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with a gifted candle — especially with this variety of scents!

Pros:

Six scents

Pretty packaging

Cons:

None!

Available at: Nordstrom

9. Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask

Silky Smooth

Beauty sleep is hard to come by in your 50s. For starters, your body won’t let you sleep in like it used to back in your teens and 20s. And now many women are woken up early by children, partners or pets! If you’re searching for a way to get some extra shut-eye, then we have the perfect product for you. This silk sleep mask feels heavenly soft on your eyes, and it blocks out light like a charm. I own it, and it’s been a bedtime game-changer! Best gift I’ve ever received.

Pros:

Super soft

Blocks out light

Cons:

Expensive for a sleep mask (but worth it — trust Us)

Available at: Nordstrom

10. Brixton Joanna Straw Hat

Hat’s Off

Wearing a straw hat in your 50s has many perks: 1. It shields your face from the sun, keeping those pesky wrinkles at bay (keep wearing SPF, of course!). 2. It covers up any greys or thinning hair you may be self-conscious about. 3. It’s a chic fashion statement! This woven straw hat provides sufficient shade with its wide brim, and the ribbon detail adds a trendy touch. One shopper proclaimed, “This is hands down my favorite hat purchase to date. I love that it come in various sizes so you can get a perfect fit! The quality of this hat and budget friendly pricing can’t be beat!” Perfect for vacation with your family or your girlfriends!

Pros:

Affordable

Wide brim for sun protection

Cons:

Ideal for warmer weather

Available at: Nordstrom

11. Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS

Fit Check

Upgrade your fitness and ‘fits at the same time with this Fitbit Health Tracker. Get your steps in while monitoring your progress with this high-tech wristband. The built-in GPS allows you to see your pace and distance as you walk, hike or run, and you can also track your calorie burn with heart rate tracking. Stay active and motivated with this handy Fitbit!

Pros:

Tracks fitness progress

Built-in GPS

On sale

Cons:

Some reviewers complained about quality and price

Available at: Amazon

More Gifts We Love for Women in Their 50s:

Looking for other gift ideas? Check out more picks below:

