21 Amazing Gifts for Women in Their 60s

Buying gifts for anyone can present a challenge — but what about if you’re shopping for someone who isn’t in your age range? Today, we’re looking at gifts specifically for women in their 60s. Being in your 60s is like a rebirth, especially as for many women, it means reaching retirement age!
When shopping for gifts for women in their 60s, we definitely think there should be a good mix of relaxing vibes and travel-friendly picks. More free time means more time for hobbies, for jet-setting to different countries and more. It also means taking care of oneself and spending more time with family and friends!
Top Categories for Gifts for Women in Their 60s
We covered many different types of gifts below, but considering the 60s age range, here were some of the categories we focused on:
- Self-care: relaxing hobbies, anti-aging skincare, etc.
- Travel
- Sentimental gifts
- Comfortable fashion
- Entertaining
- Home decor
- Food and drink
- And more!
See some of our favorite gift picks for women in their 60s below, covering all different types of budgets. And save this list for the next birthday, holiday, retirement or other special occasion when it might come in handy!
21 Gift Ideas for Women in Their 60s
Moglea Dewdrop Stationery Set
I Know That’s Write
A woman in her 60s is likely to still have an affinity for handwritten notes and letters, so this gorgeous, hand-painted stationery set is a stellar gift idea. It comes with two different size notebooks and six hand-painted cards with envelopes!
Pros:
- Three gifts in one
- Stunning design
Cons:
- No reviews yet
Available at: Anthropologie
Proglobe Luxury Travel Set
For the Frequent Traveler
This set will come with everything she needs to travel in comfort. It includes a memory foam neck pillow, a fleece blanket, a 3D contoured eye mask and ear plugs. Taking a red eye? No problem!
Pros:
- Comes with carrying pouch
- Great price
Cons:
- Only one color option
Available at: Amazon
Tocca Garden Travel Size Eau de Parfum Set
Heaven-scent
One bottle of perfume can be quite expensive, but with this garden-themed set, you get six gorgeous minis for under $50. They’ll be pretty on your giftee’s vanity, and they’ll obviously smell beautiful. Once she picks her favorite scent, you can totally grab her a full-size next time too!
Pros:
- Variety of scents means you don’t have to choose one
- Beautiful packaging
Cons:
- May not be for someone who already has a signature scent
Available at: Nordstrom
Pause Well-Aging Collection
A Win for Skin
This collection of bestsellers is absolutely perfect for women in their 60s. It comes with an collagen-boosting moisturizer, a cooling mist that’s amazing for hot flashes and a contouring tool for the face, neck and chest. A $226 value, this set will save you over $30. You can also buy the products individually!
Pros:
- Cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free
- Ethical manufacturing
Cons:
- Our most expensive pick
Available at: Pause
Rothy’s The Flat
Functional Fashion
Rothy’s is known for making some of the most comfortable shoes on the planet — but they’re nothing like those ultra-clunky orthotic shoes you might typically picture. These fashionable flats earn even more points by being washable and sustainable; they’re made with 11 recycled plastic bottles!
Pros:
- 14 classic colors/patterns, plus seasonal options
- Wardrobe staple
- Over 19,000 reviews
Cons:
- Not very stretchy, so make sure to grab the right size!
Available at: Rothy’s
Tory Burch Miller Stud Earrings
Pure Sophistication
A pair of designer golden earrings is pretty unbeatable (as long as her ears are pierced). This Tory Burch pair can be worn every day, but it’s also easily nice enough to wear to more formal occasions too!
Pros:
- Also available in rose gold and silver
- Hundreds of reviews on each site
Cons:
- Gold-plated, not fully gold
Available at: Tory Burch, Nordstrom
DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit
For Sweet Dreams
This one goes out the the tea fan who wants to enjoy some caffeine-free relaxation before bed. This colorful set comes with a silky blue eye mask, an iridescent teacup, 10 drawstring filters and three loose leaf infusions for a restful night — every night!
Pros:
- Reviewers say the tea is “of the highest quality”
- Can keep the cup and mask even after tea runs out
Cons:
- Doesn’t come with a spoon
Available at: DAVIDsTEA, similar set at Amazon
Hummingbird Paint-by-Number Kit
New Hobbies
It’s a great time to discover new hobbies and relax with activities like painting — no experience or expertise required! This hummingbird image starts off blank but has numbers to match up with each included paint color, so she can simply follow along. In the end, she’ll have a new work of art to display!
Pros:
- Shoppers say it’s great for beginners
- Comes with everything you need
Cons:
- Only a few reviews
Available at: Uncommon Goods
Picnic at Ascot Bamboo & Slate Cheese Board Set
For the Hostess
Shopping for someone who loves to entertain? Grab her this bamboo cheese board, featuring a removable slate insert (which can be used as a cutting board!), three tapas bowls and a stainless steel knife. She’s going to have people begging her to plan more get-togethers!
Pros:
- Dirty fewer dishes with the integrated cutting board
- Room for cheese, nuts, chips and more
Cons:
- Not big enough for larger gatherings
Available at: Nordstrom, Amazon
Hume Supernatural Dry Body Oil Spray
A Celebrity Favorite
Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o recently raved about this dry body oil, calling it her “favorite.” It’s a plant-based spray that’s effortless to apply, delivering “uncomplicated moisture” all over. Ingredients like prickly pear oil and omega fatty acids 6 and 9 ensure a heavy dose of hydration to parched skin!
Pros:
- Clean: free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates and more
- Also available in a pack of two
Cons:
- Only one size (4 fl. oz.)
Available at: Amazon
Anna Bella Digital Photo Frame
For the Sentimental
A digital picture frame is a lovely gift, but here’s how to make it even lovelier. Ship it to yourself, open it up and upload photos of friends and family onto it before you wrap it back up again!
Pros:
- App makes sharing photos easy
- Built-in light sensor
- Estimated to store over 20,000 photos
Cons:
- Needs to be plugged in
Available at: Amazon
Fleur’t Iconic Short Robe
Chic and Cozy
This short robe is a dream! It’s nice and light, so it’s better for wearing around the house than long, heavy robes. Its eco-friendly Tencel modal blend is still completely “cloud-soft” too. And that silk belt? Stunning!
Pros:
- Side pockets
- Belt is attached so it won’t fall out or bunch up
Cons:
- Quality means higher price
Available at: Nordstrom
Himalayan Glow Quartz Table Lamp
When Feeling Zen…
Pretty home decor that can also seriously soothe and set a calming mood? Yes, please! This Himalayan salt crystal lamp is such a popular gift — and for good reason. It’s not too big but can create a warm ambiance in a room!
Pros:
- Inexpensive
- Has a dimmer
Cons:
- Not for fully lighting a room
Available at: Target
Wrangler El Dorado Smart Carry-On
Pairs Best With a Vacation
Again, we’re fully on board with women in their 60s visiting all of the places they’ve had on their bucket list for years. That means upgrading their luggage! This durable carry-on makes cruising through the airport easy with its spinner wheels and a built-in cup or phone holder. It has a USB port too!
Pros:
- Expands for extra capacity
- Accessory pockets inside
Cons:
- Does not include power bank
Available at: Amazon
Chanel Chance Bath Tabs
Not Your Average Bath Bombs
It doesn’t get much lovelier than this! Bathing in Chanel? Who could say no? These bath tabs mix floral and citrus to create the perfect scent for a dreamy bath. Plus, the scent will stay with her the rest of the day, almost acting like a perfume!
Pros:
- Shoppers say it creates “the ultimate luxurious bath experience”
- Very giftable packaging
Cons:
- More expensive than non-designer bath products
Available at: Sephora
Urllinz Retirement Gift Set
For the Freshly-Retired
Retirement absolutely deserves some recognition. She made it! This themed gift set is perfect for the occasion, featuring a variety of funny and totally useful items. It comes with a wine tumbler, a jewelry dish, fuzzy socks, a card and more!
Pros:
- Giftable box already says “Happy Retirement”
- Very highly-rated by reviewers
Cons:
- Only suitable for wine drinkers
Available at: Amazon
Book Lover Metal Bookmark
For the Avid Reader
This is another great retirement gift if you’re looking to spend under $10. It’s simple, but so nice — a perfect pick for book lovers! This skinny metal bookmark even says “enjoy the next chapter” on it, which is fitting for women in their 60s (and punny)!
Pros:
- Budget-friendly for everybody
- Tassel makes it even easier to find your page
Cons:
- Only one style available
Available at: Amazon
A New Day Printed Scarf
Serious Style
We love a silky scarf as a gift because you don’t have to worry about sizing, and it can work with so many different outfits and personal styles. She can wear it around her neck in multiple ways or even use it as a purse accessory!
Pros:
- Four colors/patterns available
- Under $20
Cons:
- A couple of colorways have sold out, so shop fast!
Available at: Target
Milk Bar Dozen Assorted Cookie Tin
When You Don’t Know What to Buy
If your giftee is super hard to shop for or says she doesn’t want anything, something like an edible gift is usually a fabulous idea. You’ll especially succeed if you’re grabbing something from Milk Bar. This cookie set contains 12 cookies in six perfect flavors!
Pros:
- Over 1,500 reviews
- All cookies are individually wrapped for freshness (and portability)
Cons:
- Not vegan-friendly
Available at: Milk Bar
fyb Create Your Own Bracelet
For a Personalized Touch
fyb has such beautiful, demi-fine jewelry, but when it comes to gifting, we love the idea of a customized bracelet! Choose a custom charm — maybe one that says “Mom” or has a paw print image — and then choose your stone. Rose quartz? Blue lace agate? There are 14 options!
Pros:
- Can replace gold charm with silver charm (include preference in order notes)
- Packaged for gifting
Cons:
- Site does not have reviews
Available at: fyb
Shinery Illuminating Pom and Radiance Wash Bundle
Shine Bright Like a Diamond
Speaking of jewelry, we firmly believe any jewelry lover should own this set. Bring new life and radiance to all types of metals and gemstones with this set. The wash can be used like hand soap — and make sure to follow up with the poms to create a truly “flawless shine”!
Pros:
- Bundle value price
- Non-toxic
Cons:
- Not many reviews
Available at: Amazon
