Heidi Klum Has Been Using This Under $20 Moisturizer for Years





Anyone else with dry (or combination), acne-prone skin out there? Don’t be shy. There are more of us than the internet and beauty companies would lead you to believe. Every acne product out there is “oily skin this” or “oily skin that” and we’re left here wondering…but what about us?

The problem with most anti-acne products is that they’re made to suck skin dry, removing blemish-causing oils completely. That’s great for oily skin, of course! But not so much for those of us left with a flaking and red complexion. The issue with dry skin products though is that they’re often way too heavy, causing us even more breakouts! So what are we to do? Turn to an iconic supermodel’s go-to, of course!

See it: Get the Mario Badescu Buttermilk Moisturizer on sale for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Buttermilk Moisturizer from celeb-favorite brand Mario Badescu is an absolute must have for Heidi Klum, who told Today her essential skincare picks last summer. This moisturizer doesn’t cost hundreds of dollars like other celebrity favorites — not even close! We’re talking under $20, and that was before the sale price even kicked in!

“I use it on my face. It’s very light,” Klum said about this Buttermilk Moisturizer. “When I use very rich creams, I break out in pimples. I’ve been using it for years. It doesn’t clog my pores.” We can totally relate! Knowing she’s been using this product for literal years only increases our confidence in it, and the great reviews don’t hurt either!

Shoppers say this soothing, lightweight moisturizer is amazing for their sensitive, dry skin, leaving their face hydrated and glowing, not just temporarily, but for the entire day. Poreless, too! Even multiple shoppers with rosacea said this moisturizer cleared their skin up even when prescription medication couldn’t! They also say their skin feels super smooth after it quickly absorbs, setting a great base for makeup with no chances of pilling or flaking. On top of all of this, everyone agrees that the smell is amazing and that the bottle lasts forever. Good thing it has a full two-year shelf life!

So if this cruelty-free moisturizer doesn’t contain ingredients like tea tree oil or salicylic acid, what ingredients does it have? Lactic acid, for one, which is a rejuvenating AHA that may turn the light on under our skin’s dull surface, allowing it to glow again. It also contains allantoin, an anti-inflammatory ingredient that may soothe irritated skin. Another notable ingredient is chamomile. Know how when we’re getting ready for bed, we like to drink a hot cup of chamomile tea to relax? Think of this like a calming cup of tea for our skin. Even just looking at this moisturizer’s blue hue has us feeling more relaxed already!

Mario Badescu has been creating gentle acne and anti-aging solutions since 1967 and is famously known for its facial sprays, but this moisturizer is going to perfect our skincare routine, so let’s grab it while it’s still on sale!

