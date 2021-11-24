Hurry! This $19 Crossbody Is Going Viral on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember a couple of years ago when the “Amazon coat” started going viral, and you couldn’t go outside without seeing one? And every single time you thought, “Wow, that coat is awesome. I wish I had one”? Well, it’s happening again, but this time might be even better, because this pick is something you can wear all year round, no matter what the temperature.

Even better is that this crossbody bag is under $20! You can grab one guilt-free — or grab a few of its 25+ colors and still feel great knowing you got multiple chic bags for less than the cost of one designer bag. So what makes it so amazing that Amazon shoppers can’t get enough? Let’s go through the details!

Just one look at this bag and there’s a good chance you’re mostly sold. It’s simple but not boring, it’s small but spacious, it’s super, super versatile and it has a stylish timelessness that will span across years and all types of wardrobes. Whether you’re a band tee and ripped jeans kind of dresser or prefer a sweater dress and heeled booties, this type of bag can work for you!

The shell of this bag, along with its adjustable crossbody strap, are made of a super soft faux leather. This faux leather is accented by shiny golden hardware. You might not notice right away from, but both the front and back of this bag have large zip pockets for safe storage, in addition to its main zip compartment. Inside the main compartment is yet another zip pocket, plus a slip pocket for easy access to daily essentials!

Also inside, you’ll find a striped fabric lining, which not only helps protect the faux leather, but can help you see what you’re reaching for so it’s not like you’re trying to find your keys inside a black hole. You can fit a ton in here, after all! Reviewers are having fun listing out everything they fit inside theirs, and we love to see it!

With so many color options, from neutral, everyday shades to bright and bold pops, we think you’ll find your new favorite everyday accessory ease. And if you need an affordable yet thoughtful holiday gift this year, your friend or sister’s favorite color is probably here too!

