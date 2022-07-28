This Canvas Loafer Is Going Absolutely Viral on Amazon — Over 90 Colors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lately, it feels like our shoe rack is missing something. There are just some days where a regular sneaker isn’t going to cut it, but’s not necessarily the right occasion (or weather) for a bootie, a sandal, a heel or a flat. We want something that can suit any casual outfit and yet still make a statement.

Basically, we want something that’s comfy and super wearable like a sneaker but with an elevated look. It’s hard to describe — but just one look at these loafers and you’ll understand too. These shoes are it!

Get the Hey Dude Wendy Loafer (originally $60) now starting at just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of this article, July 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

These shoes are a number one bestseller on Amazon, sitting at the top of the loafers and slip-ons category. They have an enormous number of reviews too, clearly going viral with shoe shoppers. Why? Well, just about everything about them can answer that!

These shoes are made to make you feel “as if it were Sunday every day of the week” — easy, relaxed and worry-free. They’re incredibly lightweight (under five ounces per shoe), and they’re made with a breathable cotton canvas upper. They have that loafer shape to them, but they steer toward sneaker as well, also adding in minimal bungee-style elastic lacing. They slip right on, though!

These vegan-friendly canvas loafers have a memory foam insole for top-notch comfort, plus a textured outsole that keeps you grounded but feels light as air. The outsole is extremely flexible too, giving you that barefoot feel. This also makes them great for packing (though they’re a nice pick for airport shoes as well).

One of the wildest things about these machine-washable shoes is that they come in over 90 colorways. Over 90! That’s actually wild. Sort through different hues, embroidered florals and animal prints, stud and stitch accents and more. Yet another reason why these versatile shoes are so, so popular. They’re even on Prime, meaning members can get fast, free shipping. You can’t lose!

