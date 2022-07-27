This Oversized Blazer Could Become the Most Versatile Piece in Your Closet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love an easy solution. Food too bland? Add salt or spice. Room too cold? Throw on a hoodie or turn off the air conditioning. Plants drying out? Water them. Outfit need an extra layer to elevate your look? Slip on an oversized blazer!

Blazers have truly become that clothing item, swooping in to save the day whenever our current look is lacking. Whether you’re dressing professionally, casually or more formally, if you think your ensemble needs a finishing piece, you know what to do: just blaze(r) it!

Get the Grlasen Elegant Oversized Blazer for just $56 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of this article, July 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

First things first. Before you can put a blazer on, you’ll have to actually own one! You will need to be picky though, which is why we’re linking you right to our current favorite. In today’s fashion, you’ll want to avoid shorter, tighter fits that look too office-friendly or early 2000s. Y2K style can be cool, but we’re not bringing back that odd business casual vibe!

The goal is to get something you can wear to the office, out dancing at night, to the mall or on a romantic date — anywhere, really. Another must, and this is very important, is finding an oversized option. Oversized layers are endlessly cool, and they’ll open up your wardrobe to so many new outfit possibilities!

This blazer from Amazon has the look, the quality and the good reviews to back it up — plus 18 color options. (You’ll find short-sleeve and sleeveless options on the same page too!) It’s oversized, featuring a longer hem and extra-long sleeves, though you can always size up if you want it to be super, super roomy.

This blazer has a two-button design, plus button accents at the ends of the sleeves, as well as a full lining and two functional flap pockets on the sides. It also has notched lapels and a vent in back, nailing every last detail we look for. As a bonus, it even has padded shoulders to add structure and style!

This machine-washable blazer can be paired with a button-up and slacks one day, a sports bra and biker shorts the next and a slip dress and heels later that evening. Wear it with jeans, wear it with a mini skirt, wear it with a cropped jumpsuit — anything and everything is going to work with this masterful transitional piece!

