This Swingy Dress Is Like a Comfy Work of Art

Want to add a little extra oomph to your style? Some people are all about simple colors and minimal designs, but if you want your next dress to be an intricately-designed, eye-catching beauty, we’ve got you. This dress is so stunning, in fact, it practically belongs in a museum!

Luckily, it’s happy to take its place in your wardrobe instead. And it’s not some wildly expensive haute couture item either. It’s actually under $30 at Amazon — and on Prime for fast, free shipping. There are so many reviewers who love it too!

Get the elescat Sleeveless Loose Tank Dress for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of this article, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a swing-style mini dress, so it has a loose, comfortable fit that just lightly grazes the body — flaring out a little bit at the skirt for some flouncy fun. It’s so comfy, always flattering and completely easy to put on, making getting dressed a quick and satisfying experience.

This round-neck dress is also made of a cotton-blend material, keeping things lightweight, breathable and skin-friendly. Such a great pick for this heat wave we’ve all been living through! It levels things up even more with the addition of two side pockets!

This dress actually comes in over 40 colors and patterns as well. There are florals and paisley prints, botanicals, solids — even one with a graphic print that says “good vibes.” We were drawn in by this multicolor marble print though, swirling together pink, blue, gold and more to create what looks like a famous art piece — or perhaps a celestial landscape!

This swingy dress can totally be teamed with a baseball cap, adding on chunky sneakers or high-tops for a cool street-style vibe. But don’t think you can’t dress it up as well! While in the daytime you might wear it with strappy sandals and a sun hat, you could totally switch over to pumps and red lip at night. It’s also a cute choice for baby or bridal showers — or even a casual dress code wedding!

