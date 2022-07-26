This Ribbed Tank Dress Will Have Your Confidence Bursting Through the Roof

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Okay, style icon! We see you! How do we know you’re a style icon? You’ve already shown interest in this dress just by being here, and that’s all we need to know. You’re ready to buy a piece that is versatile and flattering and will open up an exciting new door in your fashion world.

Caution: This door may lead to a major boost in confidence, a newfound love for your figure and so many outfit possibilities, meaning getting dressed will actually be a fun and easy experience again. So, what are you waiting for? Open up!

Get the Samefar Ribbed Scoop Neck Bodycon Mini Dress for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of this article, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a bodycon tank dress, so it’s going to show off your figure, but we love that it has ribbed fabric for stretch. Ribbed fabric also helps to create a smoother appearance underneath its textured knit, making it a great choice for tighter-fitting clothing. This is also a mini dress, so its hem is going to hit around mid to upper thigh, depending on your height!

This dress also has a racerback design and a rounded scoop neckline. This version comes in 21 colors, including a few with stripes or a camouflage print. You’ll find simple, neutral colors, as well as a Barbie-core pink, a sky blue, a fluorescent green and so many more. You’ll see another handful of other versions available at the bottom of the Amazon options too. Some have a notched V-neck, some have a surplice hem and some have an outlined bust!

You can wear this dress all on its own with sneakers, heels or booties, perhaps, but it definitely works as an excellent base layer. Wear an oversized button-up on top, completely unbuttoned — or even tied around your waist! A denim jacket works just as well, as does a leather moto jacket.

Whatever grooves best with your personal style will likely pair well with this Samefar dress from Amazon. The best way to see it in action? Grab one for yourself!

