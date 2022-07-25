Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Two trends that are making a big comeback this year? Menswear and ‘90s fashion. Just walk down the street, and you’ll feel like you took a time machine back to the end of the millennium. Wide-leg trousers, oversized blazers and low-rise baggy jeans are taking street style by storm. It’s giving Diane Keaton and Meg Ryan in their rom-com era, and we’re here for it. All you need is a slim-fitting vest to complete this vintage look — and we just found our new favorite from Amazon!

We have a vested interest in this trendy top by The Drop. Suitable for the office or out on the town, this sleek closet staple instantly gives you that boss babe edge. You can wear it closed as a sleeveless top or open as a layering piece over another shirt. And the cropped cut is the perfect length to pair with high-waisted bottoms. Effortlessly elegant! Keep reading for more reasons why this vest is the best.

Get The Drop Women’s Sadie Cropped Slim Vest for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

A vest may not be at the top of your wish list already, but The Drop’s Women’s Sadie Cropped Slim Vest is not your average article of clothing. Unlike the third piece in men’s three-piece suits, this garment is a fashion fixture all on its own. Inspired by global influencers, The Drop always aims to keep up with the latest trends, and this vest does not disappoint. Available in sizes XXS-5X!

The snug fit is flattering and comfortable, accentuating your figure without feeling too tight. And even with the V-neckline, sleeveless silhouette and cropped cut, this vest is still modest and tasteful. Professional and polished with a pinch of playful!

This neutral tone — beige, tan, whatever you want to call it — goes with everything. This shade is arguably even more adaptable than black or white (and those colors have already sold out, so make sure to act fast!). Plus, Elle says that the beige color trend is totally chic.

So let’s talk styling. The options are endless! You can team this tailored top with matching bottoms for a monochromatic moment or patterned pants for a complementary outfit. In the fall and winter, wear a tee or long-sleeve top underneath. Channel your inner Hailey Bieber by adding loafers for the ultimate throwback look. It’s menswear, workwear and streetwear all in one!

Take this versatile vest from a business meeting to brunch with friends. Such a fun fashion statement. More power to you with this power suit vest!

