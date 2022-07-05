Channel Katie Holmes’ Summer Street Style With These Colorful Ballet Flats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Long before I worked for Us Weekly, I would pore through the glossy pages of the magazine looking for fashion inspo. Stars, they’re just like Us — only with a stylist and a slightly larger budget. Celebs have always been trendsetters, making a mark on pop culture with their choices on and off the red carpet. Whether it was Paris Hilton in Juicy Couture sweatsuits or Lindsay Lohan in Ugg boots, A-list street style was my form of a fashion show — and it still is!

Just last week, Katie Holmes hit the streets of New York City in a floral maxi dress and blazer with baby blue ballet flats. As Vogue said, “A departure from the actor’s usual white trainers or loafers, ballet flats offer the same level of ease and practicality, but with a little more elegance.” Ballet flats are classic and comfortable, fitting footwear from spring until fall. Now you can emulate Holmes’ impeccable taste by scoring a similar pair of shoes from Amazon!

Get the Eureka USA Women’s Audrey Leather Ballet Flat for just $43 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Eureka USA Women’s Audrey Leather Ballet Flat makes Us feel like a kid in a candy store. With 15 colors to choose from in pretty pastel shades, these vibrant ballet flats are truly a delight. Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this fun fashion statement! Our summer uniform is a white top and blue jeans, so these bright ballet flats are exactly what we’ve been looking for.

Made in a medium-to-wide width to accommodate various foot sizes, this lightweight flat is foldable for travel. And the rubber sole provides slip-resistant traction. Featuring fine-stitch details, smooth fabric, sock-padded construction and breathable lining, these ballet flats look and feel much more expensive than they are. Take these stylish shoes on the go, from the office to happy hour.

“Search for the perfect flat is over!” one shopper declared. “Right out of the box comfort! It’s the perfect fit. The footbed is nicely padded and has a slight arch support.” Another customer agreed, gushing, “I love these shoes! I bought a pair of Tieks before these and these are so much more comfortable for a fraction of the cost. I have a high arch and these fit perfectly.”

We suggest teaming these flats with boyfriend jeans and any type of top for an easy and elegant OOTD. The proportion looks especially flattering with ankle-length pants. You can also pair these shoes with a breezy patterned dress à la Holmes. Feel like a ballet dancer or a Hollywood actress in these colorful flats!

