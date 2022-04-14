Looking for the Perfect Summer Sandal? This Sam Edelman Slide Is a Shoe-In

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

What’s a hot take not enough people are talking about? We’ll go first: Sandals can be extremely uncomfortable. Flip-flops don’t offer enough support and strappy shoes often cut into our feet — we end up looking like a ballerina post-performance with wounds all over. As Ariana Grande says, “Thank you, next!” We don’t believe that beauty is pain. In fact, we always prioritize footwear that feels like we’re walking on clouds. Get you some sandals that do both — look good and feel good.

The Sam Edelman Bay Slide is a spring and summer staple. This resort-chic sandal is giving Grecian goddess, and we’re here for it. Step up your shoe collection with these cushioned leather slides that are equal parts stylish and comfy. As one shopper said, these are “the most comfortable fashion sandal that I have.” Read on to shop these sandals from Zappos!

Get the Sam Edelman Bay Slide for just $100 at Zappos!

The Sam Edelman Bay Slide is an elevated everyday essential. Who needs plain sandals when you could sport this eye-catching style instead? Featuring Sam Edelman’s signature double E design, these slides are a comfy classic. Once you slip them on, you’ll instantly feel ready to tackle anything that comes your way — from errands in your hometown to sightseeing in a foreign city. Are you thinking what we’re thinking? Yup, these sandals were made for vacation. See you on the beach!

These Sam Edelman slides have a round-toe with vamp strap details, leather lining and a lightly-padded footbed. Plus, the ½ inch heel gives you an extra boost (we’ll take all the height we can get!). Perhaps the biggest selling point is that these sandals come in 17 different shades, from neutral black and white to vibrant pink and green. Taste the rainbow in these colorful kicks!

Get the Sam Edelman Bay Slide for just $100 at Zappos!

These bestselling shoes have a huge fan base. “I love this shoe!” one shopper gushed. “Perfect casual slip-on and go. Great neutral color for spring and I can’t wait to take to the beach.” Another customer claimed that these slides are “extremely comfortable, cute and versatile! An excellent addition to my wardrobe.” This reviewer agreed, writing, “Very comfortable sandals for all day wear. I get a lot of compliments. Neutral color which is perfect.”

These flats really go with everything. Team the slides with boyfriend jeans or shorts and a tee, and dress them up with a blazer on top. Street style goals! You can also pair these sandals with a maxi dress for a stunning spring statement. Now you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for fashion! Have the best of both worlds with these Sam Edelman slides.

See it! Get the Sam Edelman Bay Slide for just $100 at Zappos!

Not your style? Explore more from Sam Edelman here and shop all other sandals from Zappos here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!