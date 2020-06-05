You Will Have These Classic Tory Burch Flip Flops for Years — Only $48

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Chances are, we all own a pair rubber flip flops. Even if they are designated as shower shoes or you only wear them to take out the trash, they play an important role in closets everywhere. The majority are fairly inexpensive, but you can tell when you step into a high-quality pair.

As is the case with many fashion essentials, it pays to invest in a top brand. The reviews on this pair of flip flops from Tory Burch are in, and shoppers say that they are definitely worth it! They don’t offer too many bells and whistles as far as design is concerned, but the details are what makes them extra special.

Get the Thin Flip-Flop with free shipping for just $48, available from Tory Burch!

These rubber flip flops are black — and while it may not be noticeable to everyone, they do have a very slight lift in the heel. They were designed in this way to better support the foot as you walk, which is an upgrade from a traditional flip flop. The straps meet at the toe and feature a mini double “T” logo in gold at the center. This tiny touch of branding is exactly what we signed up for, and it will perfectly complement all of your summer outfits!

These flip flops are super lightweight and comfortable to wear. Over 400 reviewers are obsessed with them, saying that they are far more elegant than their competition. One shopper even said that they are “throwing away” their flip flops from other brands and that they will “only buy Tory from now on.” That level of loyalty speaks volumes, and other testimonials echoed these strong sentiments.

While some shoppers say that these flip flops fit true to size, other recommend sizing up if you have a wider foot. They call these the “best simple flip flop” once you find the ideal fit. Reviewers also note that these flip flops can last you for years! A more inexpensive pair might call for a replacement sooner than you would like, which is why this investment makes sense. The cost of replacing an inferior flip flop more frequently adds up — but you won’t face that problem with this sleek shoe.

These Tory Burch flip flops are in it for the long haul, even if you wear them every singe day during the summer season. Honestly, we don’t think we’ve ever been this excited about a pair of simple flip flops!

