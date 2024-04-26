Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

An avid Amazon shopper, we can always count on Kyle Richards to give Us the lowdown on what products are actually good from the retailer. And considering her newfound emphasis on health and fitness, we are definitely taking her advice when it comes to athletic wear. Contrary to her usual designer picks, Richards’ “favorite” sports bra from Amazon is actually just $23.

In an Amazon livestream, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star explained why The Gym People’s Wirefree Sports Bra is one of her go-tos for the gym. One of the first reasons she rattled off is because it “holds everything in.” This is thanks to the bra’s medium compression support fit. It’s made of a polyamide-spandex fabric blend that’s lightweight, breathable and stretchy.

Get the The Gym People Wirefree Sports Bra With Medium Support (originally $27) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Another reason this sports bra is her preferred choice is that its medium-length hem sits above the belly button versus the usual length that reaches just under the bust. “I don’t like when it’s too short.” she said. “I like it to come down more.” Along with the medium length, the sports bra’s design also consists of a V-neck and thin straps, which makes it double as a cropped tank top, allowing it to be worn for more than just the gym.

Richards, however, is far from the only person who’s given the sports a praise-filled review. In fact, it’s earned itself a place on Amazon’s bestseller list and has racked up over 27,700 five-star ratings, many of which come with a rave review. And it looks like shoppers continue to come back for more sports bras, seeing that over 2,000 have been bought in just the last month.

One shopper went as far as to say this sports bra is “comparable” to popular (and pricier) “high-end brands.” “I have ordered almost every color in this top and the jogger pants,” they said. “The material is fantastic and doesn’t show too much sweat even in my HITT workouts! I also do yoga in them because they’re so soft and flexible.”

A fan of wearing all black to the gym, Richards’ pick was the black sports bra. But if you like to have more fun with your workout clothes, it comes in 28 other colors so you can switch up your style. Made for everybody, it comes in sizes XS-3X and is even on sale right now at the affordable price point of just $23.

See it: Get the The Gym People Wirefree Sports Bra With Medium Support (Originally $27) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

