Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Flowers aren’t the only thing blooming this spring. Many expectant mothers are blossoming and preparing for their new bundle of joy in the form of baby showers. The heartwarming events are an opportunity for the expectant parents to celebrate their impending arrival with their closest friends and family members. It’s one big bash before the baby arrives, so it’s the perfect opportunity for moms to slay.

Think about it for a sec. Pregnancy is such a delicate period for expectant moms. They go through so many physical and emotional changes, so they deserve to feel as comfortable and confident as they can on their big day. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of flattering dresses that expectant moms will feel beautiful in during their baby shower.

Dressy Baby Shower Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Your presence will be the ultimate present, courtesy of this sleeveless dress. It has the cutest bow detail that wraps around the baby bump!

2. Prettiest in Pink: This floor-length wrap dress is an absolute stunner. It has light airy sleeves and a waistband to help accentuate growing baby bumps. The non-stretch dress has a concealed back zipper and a padded top, so you can ditch a bra if you’d like!

3. Bodycon Cutie: Feeling like showing a little skin? This floral print midi puts your shoulders on full display, courtesy of an adjustable off-the-shoulder design!

4. Mermaid Mood: Want to steer clear of pink and blue? This black-and-white maxi has a stunning mermaid skirt!

5. All About the Sleeves: This 3/4 sleeve sage green dress has the cutest sleeve detailing. It comes with mesh sleeves with lacey floral designs!

Casual Baby Shower Dresses

6. Cute ‘N Casual: If you’re having a laid-back shower, this airy mini dress is perfect. It has full-length puff sleeves, an elastic waistband, and a smocked upper to ensure your bust area is comfortable!

7. Mother Lover: This flowy white gown channels boho vibes. The lacey accents and semi-sheer lace skirt are dreamy accents we absolutely adore!

8. Slits, Please: Butter-soft fabric will melt against your skin as soon as you put on this rib knit dress. It has a sassy side slit, which makes it a bit easier to walk!

9. Smocked Tiers: This whimsical green dress features so many stunning details. From the smocked silhouette to the tiers and ruffle sleeves it’s just adorable.

10. Florals Galore: Baby on board! This full-length maxi has a chic V-neck silhouette and floral print design that will put your bump on full display.

11. Tried ‘N True: This dress is a hit with Amazon shoppers. One expectant mom gushed, “I absolutely love this dress! I got it to wear to my baby shower & I’m so glad I did. Aside from getting lots of compliments on it, I felt so comfortable & pretty which doesn’t always happen at the same time.”

12. Last But Not Least: The ruffle strap design is one of the many things we adore about this flowy midi dress.