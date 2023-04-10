21 Transitional Spring Dresses You Can Pair With Both Boots and Sandals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The weather is unpredictable in the spring, to say the least. One day it might be 70 degrees and sunny, while the next it might be 35 degrees and overcast. Oh, and we all know April tends to bring the rain. Even the way the weather changes throughout one day can throw us for a major loop!

It’s not easy finding the perfect pieces for your spring wardrobe, but it’s possible. You want to keep an eye out for transitional pieces that can work for both cold and hot weather — with both boots and sandals. Everyone’s obviously excited to bring dresses back into their rotation again, so we’re going to show you 21 of the best transitional spring dresses from across the internet below!

21 Transitional Spring Dresses

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This 100% cotton Saodimallsu shirt dress has long sleeves but a short skirt for the best of both worlds!

2. We Also Love: If you’re a boho-chic babe, look no further than this embroidered By Anthropologie dress. Comfy and so cute!

3. We Can’t Forget: Love a splash of color? How about the multiple splashes on this YESNO sweater dress?

4. Silky Sweet: If you’re dressing up for a night out, make sure you check out this Lyaner satin dress. Available in so many colors!

5. Pretty in Paisley: The beautifully ruched paisley fabric on this Yumi Kim dress just looks upscale. Grab it at Revolve!

6. Bodycon Beauty: If you typically shy away from bodycon silhouettes, this MiiVoo dress is bound to change everything!

7. Cottagecore Queen: The mix of smocked and ruffled fabric on this Shein dress is pure perfection. On Amazon!

Midi Dresses

8. Our Absolute Favorite: How could we resist this puff-sleeve, square-neck Prettygarden dress? Yes, the skirt is tiered too!

9. We Also Love: The midi length, roomy fit and side pockets elevate the classic T-shirt dress look on this Nordstrom dress!

10. We Can’t Forget: Whether you wear it with strappy stilettos or heeled booties, this Zesica wrap-style dress will be excellent for a spring wedding!

11. Frilly and Fierce: We adore the dainty leopard print on this Mopoogoss dress. You might think it’s a floral print at first!

12. In Knit to Win It: This raglan-sleeve Free People sweater dress will be excellent for chilly mornings or nights. Cozy but still sophisticated!

13. Rock the Color-Block: With a solid top and a patterned skirt, this Zattcas dress‘ tie at the waist is just yet another flattering detail!

14. On the Button: This Amazon Essentials dress is such an easy grab-and-go piece. An extremely versatile find!

Maxi Dresses

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Hermoza just dropped its first dress collection, and we’re so impressed with pieces like this billowing Zoey Jo maxi dress!

16. We Also Love: You’ll feel like a star in this fitted off-the-shoulder dress from Kim Kardashian‘s highly successful brand, Skims!

17. We Can’t Forget: With fluttery sleeves to match its long, fluttery skirt, this Kranda dress has thousands of reviews for a reason!

18. Dusty Pink Perfection: This pink floral Blencot dress is simply gorgeous. Prepare for incoming compliments!

19. One Size: Thanks to its flowy skirt and elasticized waistline, this short bell-sleeve Tiare Hawaii dress from Zappos is one size fits most!

20. Simple Sophistication: Want to go pattern-free? Feast your eyes on this sleek Viishow maxi dress!

21. Last but Not Least: The emphasized polka dots on this Gyrans dress have a vintage feel but the dress itself is modern!

