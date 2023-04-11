No. 1 New Release! The Most Perfect Lounge Set Is Now on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Comfy and chic! Just how we love a lounge set. That being said, the set we’re putting on heavily depends on the season. It’s right around this time that we take all of our heavy sweat sets out of the closet, pack them into storage cubes and hang up our spring clothing. That means it’s also the time when we realize we need to buy more spring clothing — ASAP!

Your clothes from last year might no longer suit your taste, or maybe they don’t fit right anymore or have simply been in rotation for too long. You might also simply be missing the type of outfit you’re looking for. We think this spring-friendly lounge set will be just the thing to fill that void!

Get the Anrabess Two-Piece Lounge Set for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

This set just launched in March 2023 and has quickly earned a coveted “#1 New Release” badge on its Amazon page. That comes as no surprise to Us. One of the reasons it stood out so easily is because unlike so many other lounge sets, the top and bottom coordinate with each other, but they don’t precisely match!

The top is a lightweight sweater top, featuring a textured knit, slouchy cap sleeves and a slightly cropped hem that hits around the hips. It also has a cute chest pocket! The pants may be the same shade as the top, but instead of sweater texture, they veer toward the buttery smoothness of sweatpants. They also have side pockets. Like the top, these pants have a relaxed fit, but they gather at the ankles for a chic look!

The perfect detail that connects the top and the bottoms? That chest pocket is made of the same material as the pants!

This set comes in eight different colors, so if you were hoping to see a green, yellow or rust shade, for example, make sure to check out the Amazon page to see all of your options. Choose your fave, place your order and get ready to wow.

A simple pair of samples and a tote will complement this look beautifully, or platform sneakers and a baseball hat. Up to you!

