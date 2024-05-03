Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask Us, every color is Taylor Swift‘s color. From powdery pastel tennis skirts to a dazzling blue red carpet gown, there’s no color in the rainbow the Grammy winner can’t successfully slay. Swift, who is notorious for matching her outfits to her album eras, recently reinforced why our theory is true.

On April 27, The Tortured Poets Department singer attended the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Las Vegas with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The it-couple flocked to a charity event to support the foundation created by his teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes. We caught bits and pieces of the couple holding hands on social media, and of course, we loved Swift’s outfit.

Related: Shop the Crossbody Phone Case Taylor Swift & Donna Kelce Love — Under $100 Cell phones can be so hard to manage. We’ve all been there at one time or another. You know those inconvenient moments when it’s in your hand one minute and the next you’re running around trying to remember where you had it last? If you ask Us, we’re notorious for searching for our phones all the […]

She was captured wearing a stunning Maria Lucia Hohan gown while holding her partner’s hand. Awww! The eye-catching green dress, made of silky ruffles, had a draped, cowl-neckline and thin spaghetti straps. There’s no denying how gorgeous the gown is, however, it comes with a pretty pricey price tag. The Siona style dress costs $2,612 on FarFetch.

If you want to recreate Swift’s exact look, act fast because there’s only one size left. Don’t worry, though. If you want a more affordable option, you’re in luck. Amazon has several stunning gowns that look just like the one Swift wore.

Get the Floerns Cowl-Neck Dress for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Get ready to enter your green era courtesy of this stunning Floern’s dress. Like Swift’s gown, this stunner features thin straps and a satiny cowl-neck design. Thankfully, shoppers can snag this dress without breaking the bank. It only costs $37!

The slip dress comes with adjustable straps that allows for the cowl-neckline to be as tight or as loose as you’d like. The dress also has a sassy side slit that we adore. It’s available in women’s sizes XS through XXL. Best of all? It comes in 38 shades, including 7 different green styles.

Like Swift, Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this unique dress style. One shopper even revealed they wore it as a bridesmaid’s dress at her friend’s wedding. According to the customer, the dress was “very flattering” and made with “great quality. The shopper also revealed that the thin and lightweight material was comfortable during the “hot June wedding” but confirmed that the dress was “not sheer.”

Another reviewer shared how well it held up during a family member’s wedding. “I bought this dress for my brother’s wedding and it was perfect! [I] loved the pattern and it was very comfortable. It fits perfectly! Great dress for a great price,” they wrote.

Want to channel Taylor Swift’s style this spring and summer? Snag this shopper-approved green dress and be prepared to receive endless compliments without breaking the bank.

Get the Floerns Cowl-Neck Dress for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop some of our other favorite green dresses:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us