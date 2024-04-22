Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Taylor Swift Has Been Leaving ‘TTPD’ Easter Eggs With Her Style for Months

By
Taylor Swift Has Been Leaving TTPD Easter Eggs on Her Clothing for Months
Taylor Swift Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite keeping her new album The Tortured Poets Department a secret for two years before announcing it at the Grammys in February, Taylor Swift may have been subtly leaving Us easter eggs about it on her fashion choices for months.

According to the Instagram account @taylorswiftstyled, run by Sarah Chapelle, a few of the song titles on Swift’s latest album — including “Cassandra,” “thanK you aIMee” and “Robin” — have been hiding in plain sight.

In October 2023, the 34-year-old singer was photographed out and about in Los Angeles with friend Keleigh Teller wearing a claw clip from Anthropologie. The clip was a part of a three-piece set by Anthropologie called the “Aimee Claw Hair Clip Set” that retailed for $24.

In retrospect, the claw clip’s name seemingly alludes to the song “thanK you aIMee,” which is track 24 on the extended version of the album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. The song title’s capital letters spell out “Kim,” leading many to believe that the song is about the singer’s famous feud with Kim Kardashian in 2016.

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

Taylor Swift Best Skirt Moments

Related: Taylor Swift’s Most Memorable Skirt Moments — and How Much They Cost

The following month, Swift stepped out with friend and fellow singer Gracie Abrams in New York City. During their outing, the “Cruel Summer” singer wore a green YSL shoulder bag called the “Cassandra,” which is a supposed nod to track 27 on the album with the same name. Swift paired the purse, which retails for $2,895, with a navy pea coat, a white dress, sheer tights and chunky heels.

Taylor Swift Has Been Leaving TTPD Easter Eggs on Her Clothing for Months
Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Lastly, in January, Swift was spotted in New York City wearing a pair of black boots by The Row called the “Robin Leather Chelsea Boots,” which is ostensibly in reference to track 30 on the album entitled “Robin.” At the time, Swift teamed the $1,290 boots with a cozy cashmere maxi dress by The Row and a long dark wool coat over top.

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

The clothing choices could be coincidental — but with Swift, an Easter egg is always likely.

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!