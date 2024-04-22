Despite keeping her new album The Tortured Poets Department a secret for two years before announcing it at the Grammys in February, Taylor Swift may have been subtly leaving Us easter eggs about it on her fashion choices for months.

According to the Instagram account @taylorswiftstyled, run by Sarah Chapelle, a few of the song titles on Swift’s latest album — including “Cassandra,” “thanK you aIMee” and “Robin” — have been hiding in plain sight.

In October 2023, the 34-year-old singer was photographed out and about in Los Angeles with friend Keleigh Teller wearing a claw clip from Anthropologie. The clip was a part of a three-piece set by Anthropologie called the “Aimee Claw Hair Clip Set” that retailed for $24.

In retrospect, the claw clip’s name seemingly alludes to the song “thanK you aIMee,” which is track 24 on the extended version of the album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. The song title’s capital letters spell out “Kim,” leading many to believe that the song is about the singer’s famous feud with Kim Kardashian in 2016.

Related: Taylor Swift’s Most Memorable Skirt Moments — and How Much They Cost Taylor Swift really does have that good girl faith and a tight little skirt. Through the years, Swift has blessed Us with a number of fabulous skirt moments, from leather numbers to denim skorts and more. In March 2024, she looked seriously stylish in a pleated tan skort from Sandy Liang while enjoying a Malibu […]

The following month, Swift stepped out with friend and fellow singer Gracie Abrams in New York City. During their outing, the “Cruel Summer” singer wore a green YSL shoulder bag called the “Cassandra,” which is a supposed nod to track 27 on the album with the same name. Swift paired the purse, which retails for $2,895, with a navy pea coat, a white dress, sheer tights and chunky heels.

Lastly, in January, Swift was spotted in New York City wearing a pair of black boots by The Row called the “Robin Leather Chelsea Boots,” which is ostensibly in reference to track 30 on the album entitled “Robin.” At the time, Swift teamed the $1,290 boots with a cozy cashmere maxi dress by The Row and a long dark wool coat over top.

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

The clothing choices could be coincidental — but with Swift, an Easter egg is always likely.