Keleigh Teller opened up about which songs on pal Taylor Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department had her in her feelings the most.

Teller, 31, shared a video via TikTok on Friday, April 19, wherein she listened to Swift’s “So Long, London” while sitting on her porch, taking in a cloudy day by the beach. “I founded the club shes heard [great] things about,” she wrote in the caption. “Whats everyones favorite song and why?”

Teller continued her praise of Swift in the comment section, responding to fans who shared their favorite tracks off the 31-track double album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

In response to one fan’s selection of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” Teller said, “As a friend, this one hurts so much,” she wrote. “She goes on stage sad or happy it’s so incredible.”

When fans listen to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” on Spotify, they will see visuals of Swift’s performances from her Eras Tour, indicating that she took to the stage even when she was still reeling from her breakup with ex Joe Alwyn. (The pair dated for six years before Us Weekly confirmed their split in April 2023.)

​​The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology is a 31-track double album full of Easter eggs and lyric parallels for dedicated fans to decode. During a March concert in Melbourne, Australia, Swift opened up about why she wrote TTPD, saying that writing the album was a “lifeline” for her while touring.

“I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me,” she told concertgoers at the time. “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

Teller, who is married to actor Miles Teller, first met Swift in 2018 after attending her Reputation Tour and the pair have been friends ever since. Keleigh and Miles even starred in Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” music video in 2021, a From the Vault track off of Red (Taylor’s Version).

“When we were shooting the music video, Taylor played for Keleigh the ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’ for the first time,” Miles told E! News in July 2022. “Keleigh was just looking at Taylor in her wedding dress and Taylor and I dancing while she was listening to ‘All Too Well,’ the new one, and she was just bawling her eyes out.”

The actor added that there is “a lot of Taylor” playing in his and Keleigh’s house “all the time.”