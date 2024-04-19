Taylor Swift reminded Us, once again, that it’s nice to have a friend.

Multiple pals from the singer’s orbit came out in support of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on Friday, April 19. From Post Malone to Sabrina Carpenter, plenty of love was doled out via social media, with celebrity friends channeling their inner Swifties and sharing screenshots of the songs they were streaming.

Swift shared her own excitement over the release of her 11th studio album, penning a note to her fans via Instagram and explaining TTPD’s origins. (Along with the initial 16 tracks, Swift dropped a double album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, with an additional 15 songs.)

“An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure,” she wrote. “This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up.”

Scroll on to see on the celebrity fans who are showing love to Swift online:

Brittany Mahomes

Brittany, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sparked a friendship with Swift during the 2023-2024 NFL season after the pop star began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

She celebrated the release of Swift’s new album by reposting the singer’s TTPD message via her Instagram Story, alongside the caption, “Let’s goooo.”

Sophie Turner

While Turner has been a longtime fan of Swift, the women cemented their tight bond publicly when the pair were spotted together shortly after the announcement of the Game of Thrones star’s divorce from Joe Jonas (who briefly dated Swift back in 2008). Turner showed love for Swift on Friday by sharing a screenshot of her song “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” via her Instagram Story.

Jack Antonoff

A frequent collaborator of Swift’s, Antonoff took to X to share his excitement over the release of TTPD, which he’s credited as a producer on.

“Love this album more than i can say …. love you all very much … more later very overwhelmed … love you taylor,” the Bleachers frontman wrote.

Aaron Dessner

Another friend and frequent collaborator of Swift’s, Dessner showed his support for the singer in an Instagram post celebrating the new album. The National singer is credited on five TTPD songs, including “So Long, London” and “Clara Bow.”

“I believe these songs are some of the most lyrically acute, intricate, vulnerable and cathartic Taylor has ever written and I am continually astonished by her skills as a songwriter and performer,” Dessner wrote.

Florence Welch

Welch showed love for Swift by offering insight into their collaboration on the album’s song “Florida!!!” The Florence + The Machine singer posted a photo of a book written by Lauren Groff, alongside the caption, “When @TaylorSwift asked me to feature on Florida!!! I immediately thought of one of my favourite short story collections by Lauren Groff. Full of ghosts and swamps and storms.”

Keleigh Teller

Keleigh, who became fast friends with Swift through husband Miles Teller, posted a screenshot of the singer’s new song “So Long, London” accompanied by a peace sign. The tune is widely speculated to be about Swift’s former boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Sabrina Carpenter

Carpenter, who opened for Swift during The Eras Tour in South America and Australia, was all in on TTPD. “Making my damn day,” she captioned a snapshot of the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Post Malone

Post Malone paid tribute to Swift’s new album — and their duet on the song “Fortnight” — by sharing a simple white heart via his Instagram Story, alongside Swift’s post about their tune.

Cara Delevingne

Delevingne has been close pals with Swift for years. She showed the singer some love online by posting an image of her new album accompanied by a string of heart emojis.

Flavor Flav

The rapper penned a touching note about his friend’s album on X, writing, “The best art is created from struggle and sadness,,, da anthology is sad and real and Taylor,,, It makes me wanna punch anyone that hurt that woman’s feelings,,, but no one can punch them worse than Taylor and her piano and pen.”

He added, “Happy she found happiness.”