Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes prove it’s nice to have a friend on NFL game days.

Brittany, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sparked a friendship with Swift during the 2023-2024 season after the pop star began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2024. “Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.”

Brittany has frequently been seated next to Swift at Chiefs home and away games, with the two women enthusiastically cheering (and sharing secret handshakes) whenever their partners caught a pass or scored a touchdown.

Their friendship also extends well beyond the NFL gridiron with Brittany even receiving several invitations to Swift’s star-studded girls’ nights.

Keep scrolling to see Swift and Brittany’s best friendship moments: