Brittany Mahomes gave a glimpse into her NFL wives and girlfriends (WAGs) circle — which includes Taylor Swift.

Brittany, 28, posted two pictures via Instagram on Tuesday, November 7, with Swift, 33, Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele. (Lyndsay, for her part, is married to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell. Paige, for her part, tied the knot in March with Shane Buechele, who was the backup quarterback for the team until September, but now plays for the Buffalo Bills.)

In the first snap, the foursome are seen toasting with glasses of champagne, while the second features them all taking a sip of their cocktail. The women reportedly got together to watch the Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins from Swift’s NYC apartment on Sunday, November 4.

In the comment section of the post, fans gushed over the budding friendship amid Swift’s romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF KANSAS CITY,” one user commented on the post.

Earlier that night, Brittany and Swift had a girls’ night out in New York City and were joined by Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne. (Brittany, for her part, is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and shares daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 12 months, with the NFL star.)

“Brittany is having a blast hanging out with Taylor and her friends,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “She loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie, Gigi, Selena and Cara all are.”

The source added that Brittany “hopes to continue growing her friendship with this amazing group of women.” Brittany thinks Turner, 27, is a “doll” and “would love to set her up” with one of Kelce’s friends amid her public divorce from Joe Jonas, the insider said.

“Brittany knows Sophie is newly single and has hung [out] with her before when Sophie attended one of the [Kansas City Chiefs] games,” the source told Us. “She would love to help play matchmaker.”

Brittany and Swift have seemingly formed a tight friendship since the “Cruel Summer” singer has been linked to Kelce, 34.

The pair were also seen dining with Blake Lively and Turner in September ahead of the Chiefs game against the New York Jets. The next day, the girl group headed to the MetLife stadium to cheer on the team alongside Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sabrina Carpenter.

This was not the only time that the duo were seen supporting their beaus in the stands this season. Last month, Brittany and Swift debuted a celebratory handshake after the team scored a touchdown. The twosome also shared a sweet hug after Kelce caught a 20-yard pass during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos earlier that month.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” an insider told Us in October. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

The source continued: “The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better. They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”