Which NFL WAGs Have Joined Taylor Swift s Inner Circle

Taylor Swift is a girls’ girl and has many famous friends to prove it — and once she began seeing Travis Kelce, her inner circle expanded to include NFL wives and girlfriends (WAGs).

Swift was first linked to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in September 2023 after Kelce previously revealed he tried to give his number to the singer at her Kansas City Eras Tour stop that summer. The “Exile” singer was spotted at four Chiefs games between September and October 2023, each time wearing something red to support Kelce and his team.

Along the way, the Grammy winner was introduced to Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, who has become one of her game day buddies.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

