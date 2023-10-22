Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce.

The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she and Travis celebrated the win together at a private event with his teammates.

Swift was in the stands once again during the Chiefs vs Jets game in New York — alongside many of her famous friends — the following month with cameras showing Swift’s reactions throughout the game. While discussing the NFL’s heavy coverage on his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights” podcast, Travis hinted that the league has maybe taken their coverage of Swift too far.

“I think it’s fun when they show who all’s at the game. I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching,” Travis explained on the podcast at the time. “But at the same time, I think … they’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure, especially in my situation.”

In response to Travis’ remarks, the NFL spoke out regarding their decision to highlight the athlete and his romance with Swift throughout the 2023-2024 season.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the NFL said in a statement to People in October 2023. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport. The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives.”

Scroll down to see all the times Swift has cheered on Kelce: