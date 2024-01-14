Travis Kelce has his two No. 1 cheerleaders — girlfriend Taylor Swift and mother Donna Kelce — in the stands during his Saturday, January 13, football game.

Donna, 71, and Swift, 34, sat side-by-side in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs played their first playoff game against the Miami Dolphins. Swift was seen covering her mouth as she whispered in Donna’s ear.

The pop superstar was pictured arriving at the stadium in a custom puffer jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The outerwear was designed to look like Travis’ jersey, and the warm layer was necessary as the Chiefs played in -11 degree weather.

Swift topped off her look with a white beanie to stay warm while Donna had a black parka and a blanket to stay toasty.

“I will be in the skybox and so it won’t be too cold,” Donna told Extra on Saturday before the game. “But the windows will be open and I am in the first row, so it’s still cold. I have to have a blanket and I’ll have my winter coat on.”

Taylor & Donna are so cute pic.twitter.com/SD7PNLbsj8 — sarah (@tayvischarm) January 14, 2024

Swift has been dating Travis since July after she “adorably” heard him reveal via his “New Heights” podcast that he was upset that they didn’t get to meet — and subsequently exchange phone numbers — after he went to her Eras Tour concert in Missouri. They took their romance to the next level in September when Swift attended her first Chiefs game. Dressed to the nines in team merch, Swift sat in a private box with Donna as Travis and the Chiefs played the Chicago Bears.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Swift told TIME in an interview published earlier this month. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift and Donna were frequently seen on the Jumbotron, cheering on Travis. Days later, Donna went on the Today show and said their meeting was “OK.” Travis later called his mom, per his .WSJ Magazine cover story in November, and reassured her about the remarks.

“I can tell you this. He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time,” Donna added to the .WSJ Magazine. “God bless him. He shot for the stars!”

Swift has since become a fixture at Travis’ games. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift noted to TIME. “We’re just proud of each other.”

Related: Every Game Day Outfit Taylor Swift Has Worn While Supporting Travis Kelce Taylor Swift’s game game outfits are the definition of trendy and festive. Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style. At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers […]

Travis’ Christmas Day game was the first time that Swift brought her mom, Andrea, and her brother, Austin, to Arrowhead Stadium. Her dad, Scott, previously went with her to the Chiefs December away game in Boston. Austin, for his part, even brought the Christmas spirit and wore a full-on Santa costume and held a Chiefs flag.

“It was a full commit. He killed it,” Travis gushed during the Friday, December 29, episode of his podcast. “He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the [Santa sack. He] handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time … Little Giants.”

Donna, meanwhile, did not attend Travis’ Christmas Day game. She was in Philadelphia to watch her eldest son, Jason Kelce, and his Eagles team’s home game.