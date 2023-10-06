Travis Kelce‘s mom, Donna Kelce, tried to play coy when asked about her experience meeting Taylor Swift — but she couldn’t keep her lips sealed for long.

Donna appeared on the Friday, October 6, episode of the Today show and opened up about her experience as the parent of two top NFL players: Travis, 34, and Jason Kelce. Attention on the family has been through the roof in recent weeks after Swift, 33, showed up to support new flame Travis at consecutive Kansas City Chiefs games. Despite the heightened focus, Donna asserted that she stays locked in on the action on the field.

“Well, I’m looking at the game,” she said on Friday. “Seriously, you know, I want to watch my kids. I’m focused on them and what’s happening and who’s winning and all that good stuff.”

As Donna spoke, a clip of her standing with Swift in a suite at MetLife Stadium from Travis’ Sunday, October 1, game played in the background. When pressed about what the duo were chatting about, Donna teased, “I’ll never tell.”

She immediately changed her tune, however, spilling the details of their conversation. “I was talking about this. You know when the commercial people come out in the orange gloves and they’re on the field? I was mentioning that when they go like this,” she said, making a circular motion with her hand, “the commercial’s over and they can play again.”

Donna noted that she doesn’t “like to talk about” her son’s personal life. “It’s fairly new,” she said of the public interest in her family. “It’s just one of those things where, you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

When it comes to Travis and Swift’s relationship specifically, Donna added, “I honestly can’t tell you [much]. It’s just too new.”

The proud mom hung out with Swift and her A-list pals — from Ryan Reynolds to Sophie Turner — at Sunday’s game in New Jersey. Meeting the Hollywood squad was “OK,” Donna teased. “It truly feels like I’m in some kind of an alternate universe. It’s just really, really strange, but it’s fun. It’s a great ride.”

Travis and Swift were linked after he confessed on his “New Heights” podcast in July that he attempted to meet her when she performed in Kansas City on The Eras Tour. They were spotted publicly for the first time on September 24, leaving Arrowhead Stadium together after his team played the Chicago Bears.

While Travis and Jason, 35 — a center for the Philadelphia Eagles — have been in the NFL spotlight for years, they’ve become more notable among non-sports fans thanks to the Swift effect. Donna, however, isn’t interested in giving her sons advice.

“They’re men now. … They’ve got to sink or swim on their own, and they have to make their own mistakes and make their own wonderful accomplishments in life, and then they know it’s theirs,” she explained on Today. “I really think it’s important that you follow them. What do they want to do? What do they love? If you can support them, that’s the best you can possibly do.”