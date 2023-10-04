Travis Kelce‘s mom couldn’t be happier after rubbing elbows with some of Taylor Swift‘s inner circle.

Donna Kelce watched Travis, 33, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, after supporting eldest son Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field earlier that day. For the second game of her NFL double-header, Donna sat with Swift, 33, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and more in a VIP suite.

“She’s been on top of the f–king world, man,” Travis said on the Wednesday, October 4, episode of his “New Heights” podcast as he and Jason, 35, recapped their mom’s “big weekend.”

Travis gushed that it’s been “cool” to see Donna become a star in her own right over the past year.

Jason, meanwhile, joked that the beginning of Donna’s “whirlwind, celebrity-filled weekend” was what really had fans talking. “Obviously, at the Eagles, was probably the biggest celebrity she saw all week,” he said. “She sat next to Jake from State Farm the entire game. And let me tell you … that guy’s a good neighbor.”

Donna repped Jason’s No. 62 jersey and a “New Heights” hat at the Philly stadium before driving to New Jersey for the Chiefs game. “It looked like she had made it all of three steps out of the stadium before she was in her Travis Kelce jersey,” Jason teased. “Still in Philadelphia at the game … thanks, Mom.”

When Donna arrived at MetLife on Sunday, she got a big hug from Swift — and was introduced to some of the singer’s A-list squad. “Deadpool was in attendance … Wolverine,” Jason said, referring to superhero characters played by Reynolds, 46, and Jackman, 54, respectively.

Travis confessed that he didn’t get to catch up with his mom in person after his team’s big win, but he sent her a text to thank her for traveling to see him play. “Shout-out to Mama Kelce for coming through. She also told me thank you because she was in an alternate universe,” he said. “She was sitting there with Deadpool and Wolverine … just in a different world.”

Donna even gave Travis a little insight into the VIP vibe. “It was a hot ticket, man. … Somebody told me that everybody was enjoying themselves in that suite,” he said, playing coy.

Jason went on to quip, “That’s what football’s about. Hanging out with your friends, having fun, meeting Wolverine … that’s what this game’s about.”

The Kelce family has fascinated sports fans since the brothers faced off against one another in the Super Bowl earlier this year. For the championship game, Donna wore a jacket that represented both of her sons’ teams. (Travis and the Chiefs narrowly defeated Jason and the Eagles 38-35.)

Since being linked to Swift last month, Travis’ star has begun to rise outside of the NFL world. Swift previously showed her new flame support at a game in Missouri on September 24 — and the pair have been going strong ever since.

“Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis,” a source exclusively revealed in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”

According to a second insider, the feeling is mutual. “Travis is completely smitten,” the source told Us.