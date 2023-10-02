Looks like Travis Kelce isn’t the only family member who’s enjoying spending time with Taylor Swift.

Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, was all smiles as she embraced the pop singer, 33, during the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, October 1. A video of the two hugging was jointly posted via Instagram by Donna and the Sunday Night Football account later that day.

“Mama Kelce and Taylor Swift. ♥️” read the caption, while text overlaid on the clip added, “Travis Kelce’s biggest fans.”

The video comes as the romance between Swift and Travis, also 33, is heating up. While the relationship between the pair is still casual, Swift has recently become a regular at Travis’ games — and the twosome have also been spotted together after the matchups.

Swift attended the Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday and was joined by pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Sophie Turner, among others, in a suite at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Swift was also in attendance one week prior at the Chiefs’ home game against the Chicago Bears on September 24. The Grammy winner watched the event from an Arrowhead Stadium box alongside Donna.

Earlier on Sunday, Donna gave a playful nod to Swift’s “seemingly ranch” moment while attending son Jason Kelce’s Philadelphia Eagles game versus the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

“No ‘seemingly ranch’ available at the LINC,” Donna joked via her Instagram Story alongside a photo that showed her seated next to Jake from State Farm (Kevin Miles). Fans became obsessed with Swift’s condiment choice after the Bears game last week when fan account @tswifterastour tweeted, “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!”

Jason, 35, also poked fun at his brother’s famous fan Swift when he posted a picture of Donna sitting with Miles, writing “I also have a superstar in my corner. @jakefromstatefarm.”

Miles, for his part, joined in on the fun via Instagram when he referred to the tradition of Swift’s fans exchanging friendship bracelets during her Eras Tour concerts — and paid homage to the beginning of Swift and Travis’ romance.

“@jason.kelce and I will not be discussing his Personal Price Plan,” Miles joked. “He did make me a great friendship bracelet tho!”

In July, Travis attempted to give Swift his phone number — via a friendship bracelet — while attending her show at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said at the time. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”