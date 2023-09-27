Even condiment brands are enchanted by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s potential new romance.

Heinz announced the release of its limited edition “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” sauce on Tuesday, September 26, in honor of Swift, 33, attending Kelce’s Kansas City Chief’s game at Arrowhead Stadium this past weekend.

Only 100 bottles of the condiment will be made — 13 + 87, Swift’s lucky number and Kelce’s jersey digits — and fans can head to the official Heinz Instagram to find out more on how they can purchase the product.

Heinz’s latest concoction was crafted after fans of Swift became obsessed with her meal choice while watching Kelce, 33, play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24. At one point during the game, a photo was snapped that featured Swift posing with a fan while snacking on friend chicken. The snap was later re-shared by X account @tswifterastour, who captioned the pic, “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!”

The post, which has since garnered over 26 million views, quickly sparked commentary from fans, celebrities and food brands alike. “Our Ranch Queen,” KFC wrote via X on Sunday, while Hidden Valley Ranch changed its X name to “Seemingly Ranch.”

“Seemingly Ranch (Heinz’s Version),” Heinz UK joked via X, referencing Swift’s re-recordings of her masters.

Swift’s choice of condiments isn’t the only reason she caused a frenzy on Sunday. The pop star attended the game on Travis’ invite after he saw her Kansas City Eras Tour performance in July.

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” he said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, September 21. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Swift accepted and was in the crowd — fully decked out in Chiefs swag — three days later. The twosome were later seen leaving the grounds together, hopping into a purple convertible before driving off into the night. They reportedly spent the rest of the evening dining at a restaurant with the rest of the team.

“They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly about the pair’s relationship. “It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now.” While Swift has a “packed schedule,” the source noted that the duo are “getting closer and closer every day.”

While Sunday’s NFL extravaganza marked the first time Swift and Travis were publicly seen together, a second source told Us that they were “in contact for a while” before she came to the game. “He’s thrilled she came to see him and it all went off perfectly,” the source shared, adding that neither of them “want to rush” their relationship. “Taylor had such a blast and got along great with his mom and friends too.”

Fans first began shipping the couple earlier this summer when Travis expressed his disappointment over not meeting Swift before the Eras Tour. The athlete showed up to the concert in hopes of giving Swift his number in the form of a DIY bracelet.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast at the time. “So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. … I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”