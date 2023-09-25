Travis Kelce will never go “out of style.”

The 33-year-old athlete wore a funky blue and white outfit while leaving the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game with Taylor Swift on Sunday, September 24. The set featured an abstract painted design of nude female figures. He teamed the layer with matching pants, a white T-shirt, silver chain necklaces and ombré sunglasses.

After Swifities noticed that Kelce’s outfit reflected the same colors as Swift’s upcoming album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the brand — KidSuper Studios — renamed the ensemble. Originally called the “Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket,” it was changed to the “1989 Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket.”

At the game, Swift, 33, cheered on Kelce from a VIP suite — with his mom — amid their rumored romance. For the sporting event, Swift further showed her support by wearing the team’s red and white colors. She rocked a Chief’s windbreaker, cropped tank top and black jeans. She accessorized with red New Balance sneakers, bedazzled earrings, red lips and nails and winged eyeliner.

After the game ended, the duo were seen leaving the locker room together.

This isn’t the first time the pair have been connected through clothing. Earlier this month, Swift fueled dating rumors when she stepped out in New York City wearing a necklace that seemingly featured Kelce’s birthstone. The opal pendant was linked onto a chain with two clasps and she matched it with another gold choker. Swift paired the jewelry with a one-shoulder black tank top tucked into a pleated gray skirt. Her nails at the time were painted a light blue color — matching her 1989 album — and she again sported her signature cherry lip.

In July, Travis revealed on his podcast “New Heights,” which he cohosts with brother Jason Kelce, that he attempted to ask Swift out by giving her a bracelet with his number on it. At Swift’s Eras Tour, fans are known to trade friendship bracelets with each other, so he was inspired to give her a handmade wristlet while attending her Kansas City concert.

Travis explained that because Swift needs to “save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” she doesn’t talk to guests “before or after her shows,” so he was unable to pass the bracelet to her. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her … I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he said in the podcast.

Jason, 35, then questioned whether Travis meant his football jersey number, 87, or his phone number. He replied, “You know which [one].”

Although he didn’t have the chance to meet Swift after the concert, he still praised her tour, gushing, “It was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out … Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.