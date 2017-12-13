Taylor Swift’s Red Carpet Style Evolution

Taylor Swift turns 28 today and, like all markers of time, it has us feeling nostalgic. After all, the “Look at What You Made Me Do” singer has come a long way from the spiral-curled teen who wore opera gloves to an awards show! Although she didn’t step out for an official red carpet this year (she was too focused on working on her new album and a new romance with boyfriend Joe Alwyn), we have a lot of great looks to go over from events past. This is especially true since since moved to the Big Apple in March 2014 and embraced the city’s trendy style. See the pop singer’s amazing red carpet transformation through the years!