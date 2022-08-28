VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

A stylish night to remember! The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards served up major fashion drama with Hollywood’s biggest names slaying the red carpet.

Lizzo was among the first few stars to arrive at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, August 28, stepping out in a breathtaking balloon gown by Jean Paul Gaultier. The singer, 34, complemented the show-stopping look with a slicked back hairstyle and a bold blue lip. Tayshia Adams also delivered, wearing a stunning turquoise high-slit dress from Tarik Ediz.

Dramatic silhouettes were a trend on the carpet. Pianist Chloe Flower wowed in a polka dot mini dress from Celine that feature massive bow-shaped sleeves. The composer, 37, accessorized with a dainty hat and wore trendy white platform heels. Sabrina Carpenter kept the cutout trend alive in a sultry floral design by Moschino.

Chloë Bailey showcased another buzzy 2022 trend, rocking a sequin corset dress by Zigman. Bebe Rexha brought old Hollywood glamour to the carpet in a black gown by Vivienne Westhoood.

All black ensembles also had a major moment. Lili Reinhart, Ashley Graham, Dixie D’Amelio and Sofia Carson all rocked the dark hue.

Last year’s red carpet was also a moment. The unspoken theme was edgy as a number of stars stepped out in goth-inspired glam. For Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s red carpet debut as a couple, the lovebirds — who tied the knot in May 2022 — wowed in all-black outfits. Barker, 46, went shirtless under a blazer while Kardashian, 43, wore a leather lace-up mini dress by Olivier Theyskens, Manolo Blahnik heels and Lorainne Schwartz jewels.

Billie Eilish also went grunge, opting for a distressed black dress. Alicia Keys stunned in a sleek Louis Vuitton jumpsuit.

Another standout fashion moment from the 2021 VMAs was Megan Fox‘s naked dress. The Jennifer’s Body star turned heads in a sheer Mugler gown. Ashanti also bared skin in a bondage-style dress by Michael Costello.

Tonight’s show will be hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

The ceremony is set to be a big night for Minaj, 39, as the rapper will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — VMAs equivalent of a lifetime achievement trophy. Past honorees include Beyoncé, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount+ said in a statement in August 2022. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.’”

