Overnight sensations! Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio skyrocketed to fame thanks to their popularity on TikTok. Their success led to news that the social media stars and their parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, will star in a reality show for Hulu in 2021.

Marc and Heidi tied the knot in May 2000; they welcomed daughters Dixie and Charli in August 2001 and May 2004, respectively.

Charli first posted on TikTok in June 2019, with her dance videos subsequently going viral. Dixie then followed in her younger sister’s footsteps. Charli became the most-followed TikTok user in March 2020, with more than 100 million followers. The title previously belonged to Loren Gray. Meanwhile, Dixie is the eighth most-followed individual.

The sisters have since landed sponsorship deals with brands such as EOS cosmetics and Hollister, appeared in commercials, released music and attended Paris Fashion Week.

They’ve also dated in the spotlight. Dixie split from boyfriend Griffin Johnson in July 2020 and has since begun seeing Noah Beck. Charli and Chase Hudson broke up in April 2020.

The siblings opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in July 2020 about their newfound success. “We’re lucky to have an incredible support system,” the duo raved at the time. “Our mom and dad are so active in balancing our schedules and making sure that we always prioritize school and work first.”

Charli and Dixie lean on each other too. “If anything, our bond has gotten even stronger as sisters because the ‘fame’ isn’t always the easiest to navigate,” they told Us. “We are consistently there for each other and always supporting each other, on-camera and off. Our parents play a big role in making sure that we stay grounded and keep us feeling like normal teenagers — we’re still told to drop our phones and do the dishes or clean our rooms!”

The pair have found themselves in hot water but try to keep things in perspective. “We do our best to not let haters or ‘trolls’ get to us,” they said. “It’s difficult at times because mean words can hurt anyone, no matter who you are, but we do our best to focus on the positive and encourage others to be kind and spread love. … We feel most confident when we remember that we have such amazing fans who love and support us. They really make such a difference when we see negative or mean comments online.”

