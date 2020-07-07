The only thing more dramatic than being a teenager? Being a teenager who is famous on TikTok. Social media stars Chase Hudson, known to fans as “LilHuddy,” and Charli D’Amelio’s relationship drama trended on social media on Monday, July 6.

Fans of the influencers first knew something was up when several members of the Sway House, including Josh Richards, unfollowed Hudson, 18, who is a member of the rival Hype House, via social media. D’Amelio, 16, subsequently tweeted, “I hope she was worth it.” The dancer also posted a series of photos via Instagram, writing, “your loss ;).”

Hudson then took to Twitter to admit that he had a fling with Richards’ ex Nessa Barrett.

“The only person who has a right to be upset with me is Charli and I’m sorry I hurt her. We broke up and I messed up by kissing Nessa,” he tweeted.

Hudson and D’Amelio, who split in April after several months together, then exchanged words.

“Then you shouldn’t have come to my house after without telling me [you kissed her],” D’Amelio, the most followed person on TikTok, replied to her ex.

Hudson went on to allege that several other TikTok stars have been unfaithful in recent months.

“Since all my drama has to be put on the Internet for the world to judge me, let’s lay out everyone else’s,” he wrote. “The only person who has a right to be upset with me is Charli and I’m sorry I hurt her. We broke up and I messed up by kissing Nessa. I am not sorry to Josh, we are not boys and we haven’t been since he lied to Charli saying I had an STD 6 months ago trying to get her to stop seeing me. I’m not going to let these hypocrites ruin my life without their lives being out on the Internet, too.”

D’Amelio, however, wasn’t impressed, replying, “Stop deflecting [your] actions onto others because you can’t take responsibility. Want me to talk about how you treated me throughout our relationship or do you just want to continue to play the victim?”

Scroll through for more details: