Celebrities, influencers and social media users all around the globe are taking to TikTok for entertainment while social-distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The app, which launched in China in 2016, became available in the United States in 2018 after merging with the music app musical.ly. While the app continued to gain popularity in 2019, it started making headlines when celebrity kids enlisted their parents to help them make viral dance videos.

Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe’s son, Deacon, was one of the first teens to get his A-list mother on the app.

“@deaconphilippe tries to teach me how to TikTok,” the Little Fires Everywhere star captioned their mother-son video in September 2019. “I think I nailed it.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest son, Mason Disick, called on his mother and YouTuber David Dobrik to launch his account in January 2020. The app later deleted his page, however, because he wasn’t old enough.

“I went viral,” Mason quipped in March 2020. “I would’ve had 2.7 mil by now if I kept it up.”

Bachelor Nation has also been super active on TikTok. Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron even created a page with their friends, the Quarantine Crew, as they self-quarantined in Florida. In addition to the Bachelorette stars, who have yet to publicly comment on their relationship status, the group is made up of the general contractor’s friends — Matt James, Kate Dooley, Olivia Faria, Jacob Laham and Mollie Foertmeyer — and Cameron’s brother, Ryan Cameron.

While other popular creators aren’t necessarily traditional celebrities, they are making headlines for their love lives, living situations and feuds.

Scroll through for a breakdown of the popular creators on the platform: