The couple who TikToks together, stays together?! Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and Allison Holker, who entertain their combined 4.2 million followers with numerous dance routines on a daily basis via Instagram and TikTok, tell Us Weekly that dancing is a way for the couple to “come together and just let loose.” To hear the duo reveal their current favorite dance song, and also reminisce about their first date, see how they fare in the “Not-So Newlywed Game” above.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 32, and The Ellen Degeneres Show DJ, 37, who welcomed their second child together, Zaia, in November 2019, admitted that it may have seemed odd to fans to see them dance on social media just days after Holker gave birth.

“Zaia was born on Sunday and I think we danced on Thursday or Friday, something like that,” Boss recalled.

“A lot of people asked me, ‘How? How could you do that?’ Honestly, I am a dancer. It’s part of my life. People get up, they shower. I get up, I shower and then I dance,” the Minnesota native explained. “It helped me so much through the whole [pregnancy] process, and it made me really keep a sane head.”

The couple who also share Maddox, 3, and Weslie, 11, from Holker’s previous relationship, agree that when they dance, “they have a good time.”

“We always end up smiling and laughing with each other during it,” Holker told Us. “No matter what’s happening in the day, we know we can check in with each other and dance and it kind of makes everything go away and it’s so much better.”

See what the couple’s favorite current dance jam is in the exclusive video above!